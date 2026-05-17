Lady Louise Steals Mom Duchess Sophie's Hat and Follows in Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps
The young royal put her own twist on the outfit.
Lady Louise Windsor is currently working at The Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she is following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Louise has also stolen one particular item from mom Duchess Sophie's closet for the occasion.
After borrowing Princess Kate's Holland Cooper sweater earlier in the week, Lady Louise appeared to raid her mom's wardrobe to take part in the Pol Roger Meet of the British Driving Society on Sunday, May 17.
As well as wearing her own Laurence Coste Leonidas Two Coin Gold Earrings, Lady Louise donned a pink wide-brimmed hat for the occasion. The young royal accented the hat with a brat green ribbon-like scarf, swapping out her mom's previous choice.
Duchess Sophie has worn the smart hat on numerous occasions, including to attend the Coral Gold Cup Meeting at Newbury Racecourse in November 2025 with husband Prince Edward. However, instead of a green scarf, Duchess Sophie adorned the hat with a fuchsia pink ribbon.
As well as borrowing a hat from her mom, Lady Louise is following in grandmother Queen Elizabeth's footsteps with her foray into working with horses.
Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of horses and was seen carriage driving on many occasions.
As a result, Lady Louise's decision to take part in The Royal Windsor Horse Show once more, and embrace its many events, shows that she's taking after her grandmother in an important way. And when it comes to Lady Louise's style choices, Duchess Sophie better keep an eye on her closet.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.