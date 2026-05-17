Lady Louise Steals Mom Duchess Sophie's Hat and Follows in Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps

Lady Louise Windsor is currently working at The Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she is following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Louise has also stolen one particular item from mom Duchess Sophie's closet for the occasion.

After borrowing Princess Kate's Holland Cooper sweater earlier in the week, Lady Louise appeared to raid her mom's wardrobe to take part in the Pol Roger Meet of the British Driving Society on Sunday, May 17.

As well as wearing her own Laurence Coste Leonidas Two Coin Gold Earrings, Lady Louise donned a pink wide-brimmed hat for the occasion. The young royal accented the hat with a brat green ribbon-like scarf, swapping out her mom's previous choice.

Latest Videos From

Lady Louise borrows mom Duchess Sophie's hat and adds her own twist to the item. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie has worn the smart hat on numerous occasions, including to attend the Coral Gold Cup Meeting at Newbury Racecourse in November 2025 with husband Prince Edward. However, instead of a green scarf, Duchess Sophie adorned the hat with a fuchsia pink ribbon.

Duchess Sophie previously wore the hat in November 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Lady Louise put her own twist on mom Duchess Sophie's hat. (Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

As well as borrowing a hat from her mom, Lady Louise is following in grandmother Queen Elizabeth's footsteps with her foray into working with horses.

Lady Louise taking part in The Royal Windsor Horse Show 2026. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of horses and was seen carriage driving on many occasions.

Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on May 30, 1944. (Image credit: Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

As a result, Lady Louise's decision to take part in The Royal Windsor Horse Show once more, and embrace its many events, shows that she's taking after her grandmother in an important way. And when it comes to Lady Louise's style choices, Duchess Sophie better keep an eye on her closet.