Discover All the Best 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Fashion
From now until May 24, 'Marie Claire' is rounding up the can't-miss looks from the French Riviera daily.
Lights, camera, Croisette! From now until May 24, stars are filling the 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in their French Riviera best. If you're looking for over-the-top trains and a dress code pushed to its limits, you've come to the right place.
For the 79th year running, the Cannes Film Festival is gathering A-listers from around the world to debut a new slate of projects in pursuit of the prestigious Palm D'Or, with a side of red carpet glamour. Best-dressed lists over the decades have included everyone from Princess Diana and Jane Birkin to Rihanna and Bella Hadid. Two days in to the 2026 installment, the circuit has already welcomed jurors Demi Moore and Ruth Negga; actors Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson; and Formula 1 royalty Alexandra and Charles Leclerc.
Then and now, Cannes fashion leans into capital-O opulence: dresses by the likes of Dior, Gucci, Prada, and Miu Miu often come dripping with embellishments and paired to even more extravagant Bulgari or Chopard jewels. The conversation around the carpet's best-dressed list isn't always quite so glittery, though. In 2025, the Cannes red carpet dress code ignited a controversy with the introduction of a "nudity ban"—effectively shutting out the naked dresses stars had come to modeling in recent years. "Voluminous outfits," too, were put on strict watch, given past traffic jams caused by mile-long trains.
Stars are taking the limits in stride, tapping their favorite designers for looks that are just as head-turning—even without sheer fabrics. Every day until the Cannes Film Festival wraps, Marie Claire will share our must-see looks from the day's red carpets. Ahead, get caught up on the best Cannes 2026 red carpet fashion so far.
The Best 2026 Cannes Red Carpet Fashion
Ruth Negga wearing Saint Laurent
Demi Moore wearing Gucci
Hannah Einbinder wearing Celine
Gillian Anderson wearing Miu Miu
Alexandra Leclerc wearing Paolo Sebastian
Demi Moore wearing Jacquemus
Ruth Negga wearing Dior
Jane Fonda wearing Gucci
Chloe Zhao wearing Gabriela Hearst
Anaïs Demoustier wearing Prada
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wearing Saint Laurent
All Your Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Questions, Answered
The Cannes Film Festival red carpet fashion is as much of an event as the movie premieres. Here's everything you need to know.
What Is the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Dress Code?
Stars have a lot of leeway on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Typically, they follow one central rule: the more over-the-top, the better. The official charter invites guests to style "evening wear," including little black dresses, cocktail dresses, and suits.
But there are two big no-no's for guests. "Nudity" is banned, along with "voluminous outfits" that could disrupt the flow of traffic into the theater. Last year, some celebrities still managed to get away with a semi-sheer bodice or a selective cut-out—but there's definitely less skin shown on the carpet than in years past.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
There are also regulations on shoes to watch out for. Years ago, Cannes required that women wore high heels on the carpet. Once Kristen Stewart rebelliously went barefoot and Jennifer Lawrence tucked flip-flops under her dress, organizers made adjustments to allow more flat (but fancy) shoes.
When Can I See Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Fashion?
The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12 through May 24. That's two whole weeks of glamorous outfits on display along the French Riviera. Most black-tie premieres at Cannes start at 7p.m. local time, meaning they'll cross your feed in the United States during the early afternoon.
Who's Walking the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet?
The 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet will include a mix of actors promoting projects featured within the official programming...and even more A-listers who are just hitting the Croisette to support their friends and peers. Demi Moore, Chloe Zhao, and Ruth Negga are among the jurors attending every screening during the two-week festival. So far, the guest list has otherwise included everyone from Formula 1 stars Charles and Alexandra Leclerc to Heidi Klum.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.