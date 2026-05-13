Lights, camera, Croisette! From now until May 24, stars are filling the 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in their French Riviera best. If you're looking for over-the-top trains and a dress code pushed to its limits, you've come to the right place.

For the 79th year running, the Cannes Film Festival is gathering A-listers from around the world to debut a new slate of projects in pursuit of the prestigious Palm D'Or, with a side of red carpet glamour. Best-dressed lists over the decades have included everyone from Princess Diana and Jane Birkin to Rihanna and Bella Hadid. Two days in to the 2026 installment, the circuit has already welcomed jurors Demi Moore and Ruth Negga; actors Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson; and Formula 1 royalty Alexandra and Charles Leclerc.

Then and now, Cannes fashion leans into capital-O opulence: dresses by the likes of Dior, Gucci, Prada, and Miu Miu often come dripping with embellishments and paired to even more extravagant Bulgari or Chopard jewels. The conversation around the carpet's best-dressed list isn't always quite so glittery, though. In 2025, the Cannes red carpet dress code ignited a controversy with the introduction of a "nudity ban"—effectively shutting out the naked dresses stars had come to modeling in recent years. "Voluminous outfits," too, were put on strict watch, given past traffic jams caused by mile-long trains.

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Stars are taking the limits in stride, tapping their favorite designers for looks that are just as head-turning—even without sheer fabrics. Every day until the Cannes Film Festival wraps, Marie Claire will share our must-see looks from the day's red carpets. Ahead, get caught up on the best Cannes 2026 red carpet fashion so far.

The Best 2026 Cannes Red Carpet Fashion

Ruth Negga wearing Saint Laurent

Ruth Negga attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore wearing Gucci

Demi Moore attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder wearing Celine

Hannah Einbinder attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson wearing Miu Miu

Gillian Anderson attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandra Leclerc wearing Paolo Sebastian

Alexandra Leclerc and Charles Leclerc attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore wearing Jacquemus

Demi Moore attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruth Negga wearing Dior

Ruth Negga attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Fonda wearing Gucci

Jane Fonda attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Zhao wearing Gabriela Hearst

Chloe Zhao attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anaïs Demoustier wearing Prada

Anaïs Demoustier attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wearing Saint Laurent

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All Your Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Questions, Answered

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet fashion is as much of an event as the movie premieres. Here's everything you need to know.

What Is the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Dress Code?

Stars have a lot of leeway on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Typically, they follow one central rule: the more over-the-top, the better. The official charter invites guests to style "evening wear," including little black dresses, cocktail dresses, and suits.

But there are two big no-no's for guests. "Nudity" is banned, along with "voluminous outfits" that could disrupt the flow of traffic into the theater. Last year, some celebrities still managed to get away with a semi-sheer bodice or a selective cut-out—but there's definitely less skin shown on the carpet than in years past.

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There are also regulations on shoes to watch out for. Years ago, Cannes required that women wore high heels on the carpet. Once Kristen Stewart rebelliously went barefoot and Jennifer Lawrence tucked flip-flops under her dress, organizers made adjustments to allow more flat (but fancy) shoes.

When Can I See Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Fashion?

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12 through May 24. That's two whole weeks of glamorous outfits on display along the French Riviera. Most black-tie premieres at Cannes start at 7p.m. local time, meaning they'll cross your feed in the United States during the early afternoon.

Who's Walking the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet?

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet will include a mix of actors promoting projects featured within the official programming...and even more A-listers who are just hitting the Croisette to support their friends and peers. Demi Moore, Chloe Zhao, and Ruth Negga are among the jurors attending every screening during the two-week festival. So far, the guest list has otherwise included everyone from Formula 1 stars Charles and Alexandra Leclerc to Heidi Klum.