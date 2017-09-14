The Internet Is Dragging Trump Over His Awful Mismatched Suit

Breaking News!

Tim Scott and Donald Trump
Shealah Craighead / Courtesy of the White House

Female politicians get criticized for what they wear on near daily basis. But because men tend to stick to plain old suits—and, oh yeah, because of institutionalized sexism—male politicians usually don't get that kind of flak. Steve Bannon's simultaneous multiple button-down shirts (see below) have recently helped shatter that glass ceiling, and now Trump is here to officially break through.

On Wednesday, the White House released a photo of President Trump meeting with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. The meeting was about race relations in America (and was a high-profile photo opp to, no doubt, attempt to clean up Trump's post-Charlottesville record), but onlookers were distracted by Trump's choice of attire: a navy blue suit jacket with black slacks. Seemingly from a different suit.

Seems like a good time to throw to Twitter:

This isn't the first time Trump has been dragged for his style choices. For one, his ties have been criticized for being too long and even for being attached with Scotch tape. And of course, the man's hair has been a subject of ridicule for decades.

Does today's new faux pas mean we get to move on from Tan Suit Gate now?

President Obama tan suit
Getty

