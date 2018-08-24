For all of you who have spent an absurd amount of time in the hair aisle, picking up random bottles of dry shampoo, staring at them, and then slowly putting them back down, the world has officially made your choice for you: Batiste Dry Shampoo sells 2.25 cans every second across the world, according to The Daily Mail. In other words, this $8 can of goodness is really, really, really freaking excellent. (Just look at the 1,200 glowing Amazon reviews for proof.)

The Magic

And I’m not just saying that—I currently have four cans in my drawer right now, just in case I don’t feel like washing my hair for three months straight. It’s not like the formula does anything special, though; it does exactly what it’s supposed to: Soaks up your scalp oils.

But unlike the majority of dry shampoos on the market, which tend to make your hair feel sticky, wet, gritty, and textured (yet still visibly dirty-looking), the Batiste formula uses rice starch to absorb oil and dirt while thickening your hair fibers. So what you’re left with is hair that’s fuller and volumnized, with absolutely zero trace of oil slicks or shine.

The only downside is because the formula is powder-based (which is also what makes it work so well), it’ll sometimes give you some visible white spots in your roots after you spray it on. But it’s truly no big deal (again, I use this on my dark curly hair every other day)—either brush through your hair to distribute the powder, or, if you have curls like I do, just flip your head over and massage your roots until the powder is gone. OR, you could just use one of their tinted formulas, which sprays brown powder for brunettes, tan powder for blondes,

Either way, it’s an incredibly good and shockingly cheap formula that deserves to be sold every second. So next time you’re not sure which dry shampoo to stock up on at the drugstore, please refer to this ode.