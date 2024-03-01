17 Beauty Items French Women Always Use to Look Effortlessly Chic

French women have mastered the art of effortlessly looking chic and presentable. It might seem rather enigmatic, but the elements are pretty simple: a signature red lip, perfectly tousled tresses, smoldering eyes, flawless skin, and an elegant signature scent. The best part is you don't even need to book a flight to Paris to replicate this look—just head over to Nordstrom's beauty section. Keep scrolling to see my top picks from my favorite Parisian tastemakers and iconic French beauty brands.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Puts a—Dare I Say It?—Practical Spin on the Pantless Trend
It came down to her choice of comfortable footwear.
By Aaron Royce
-
Meet Sherri McMullen, the Oakland Boutique Owner Redefining Retail
From mentoring emerging brands to spotting the next big designer, we chat with the entrepreneur about everything from TikTok trends to the current state of the industry.
By Emma Childs
-
Victoria Beckham Is Still Posh, Despite a Broken Foot
The OG Spice Girl persevered in an "I'm on crutches and I don't care!" look.
By India Roby