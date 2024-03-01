17 Beauty Items French Women Always Use to Look Effortlessly Chic

French women have mastered the art of effortlessly looking chic and presentable. It might seem rather enigmatic, but the elements are pretty simple: a signature red lip, perfectly tousled tresses, smoldering eyes, flawless skin, and an elegant signature scent. The best part is you don't even need to book a flight to Paris to replicate this look—just head over to Nordstrom's beauty section. Keep scrolling to see my top picks from my favorite Parisian tastemakers and iconic French beauty brands.

Hermès Rouge Hermès Satin Lipstick

Hand and Nail Treatment Cream
Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream

Diorshow on Stage Crayon Kohl Eyeliner
Dior Diorshow Crayon Kohl Eyeliner

Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Parfum Spray

Mason Pearson Pocket Boar Bristle Brush

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara
Lancôme Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

Angels' Share Fragrance
Kilian Paris Angels' Share Fragrance

Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Sea Salt Spray
Murdock London Sea Salt Spray

Valaya Eau De Parfum
Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum

Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt

Grape Water Face Mist
Caudalíe Grape Water Face Mist

Regenerating Serum With Prickly Pear Oil
Christophe Robin Regenerating Serum

Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream
La Mer Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream

Vinosource-Hydra Sos Deep Hydration Serum
Caudalíe Vinosource-Hydra SOS Deep Hydration Serum

