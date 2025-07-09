29 Amazon Prime Day Finds I’m Convinced Chic French Women Would Love

Elevated basics, summer dresses, rich-looking shoes, and more to replicate chic Parisian style.

An attendee at Paris Fall Winter 2025, Haute Couture fashion week with a white and black sweater, sunglasses, and black crossbody bag
If you're a minimalist-minded shopper browsing the thousands of Amazon Prime Day fashion deals, I come bearing good news. I found a ton of options that would make any chic Parisian woman swoon—and then run to fill her cart. In fact, I scrolled through the sale for hours to find easy summer outfits that exude French girl energy, and found almost too many pieces to count.

For a snapshot of the French-inspired fashion finds you can currently find on Amazon, think of elevated neckline tops to wear with everything, classic slip skirts, and polished summer dresses. Amazon Prime Day's summer shoes offer plenty of trendy options for Francophiles, too, like ballet flats and leather sandals.

Keep scrolling for my edit on the best French-inspired fashion finds hidden in the Amazon Prime Day sale. I'm confident that if a French woman were to shop this sale, she would have these picks in her cart. This is also your (gentle) reminder that Amazon Prime Day is running until July 11 this year, so you only have a few more days to get in on the best finds before they sell out.

SUUKSESS, Women Cotton Ribbed Tank Top (Was $40)

SUUKSESS
Women Cotton Ribbed Tank Top (Was $40)

French women know the power of elevated basics like this.

Duyang, Womens Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants (Were $33)

Duyang
Womens Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants (Were $33)

A great pair of linen pants are a must-have no matter where you live.

Julunar Silk Like Head Scarf for Women - Satin Large Hair Scarves - 35" Square Silk Hair Wrap for Sleeping With Gift Packed
Julunar
Silk Like Head Scarf for Women (Was $14)

Silk scarves are the It girl accessory of the moment.

Havaianas Top Flip Flops for Women - Summer Style Sandals - Black, 7-8
Havaianas
Top Flip Flops for Women (Were $18)

It's shaping up to be the summer of flip-flops.

Hanes Womens Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-Shirt Fashion T Shirts, Black, X-Large Us
Hanes
Perfect-T Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $14)

This simple black T-shirt hasn't let me down yet.

Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, Lapis Awe, 34 (us 18) S
Levi's
Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans (Were $60)

You can rest assured that these bootcut jeans will never go out of style.

Amazon Essentials Women's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt, Black, X-Small
Amazon Essentials
Women's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt (Was $17)

You can never have too many button down-shirts.

Anrabess Womens 2025 Summer Casual Maxi Dress a Line Tiered Flowy Short Sleeve Crewneck T Shirt Beach Travel Long Dresses Beige Small
ANRABESS
Womens 2025 Summer Casual Maxi Dress (Was $37)

This simple and sweet dress can be styled in so many different ways.

Franco Sarto Womens Tinsley Mary Jane Flat Black 5 M
Franco Sarto
Womens Tinsley Mary Jane Flats (Were $115)

You'll turn to these classic ballet flats again and again.

Anrabess Women Boat Neck Tops Short Sleeve T-Shirts Ribbed Knit Tight Fitted Basic Tees Shirts 2025 Summer Clothes White Large
ANRABESS
Women Boat Neck Top (Was $20)

A boat neckline instantly elevates your look.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Full Length Jeans, Ringing Bells (stretch), 31
Levi's
Women's Ribcage Straight Full Length Jeans (Were $80)

This is the lowest price I've ever seen these editor-loved jeans at.

Gorfen Women's Kitten Heel Flip Flop Sandals Square Toe Cushioned Thong Heeled Sandals Black Size 8
Gorfen
Women's Kitten Heel Flip Flop Sandals (Were 41)

I may have more than one color of these sandals in my cart right now.

ANRABESS, Anrabess Women's Oversized Crewneck (Was $45)

ANRABESS
Women's Oversized Crewneck (Was $45)

This is how a French girl would do the butter yellow color trend.

Womens Smocked Cuffed Striped Boyfriend Shirt Casual Collar Long Sleeve Oversized Button Down Blouse Tops With Pocket Shirred Blue
LEMAFER
Womens Smocked Cuffed Striped Boyfriend Shirt (Was $30)

I love this updated take on a button-down shirt.

The Drop Women's Miri Barrel Bag, Black Pebble, One Size
The Drop
Women's Miri Barrel Bag (Was $50)

This little black handbag will go so far in your wardrobe.

Farktop Womens Oversized Long Trench Coat Double Breasted Lapel Windproof Overcoat With Belt
Farktop
Womens Oversized Long Trench Coat (Was $56)

A classic trench coat is a wardrobe staple.

Lioness Women's Field of Dreams Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, Onyx, Black, L
Lioness
Women's Field of Dreams Long Sleeve Maxi Dress (Was $109)

I'm shocked this chic black dress is under $50 right now.

Tankaneo Womens Sexy Scoop Neck Halter Tops Backless Ruched Knit Tank Tops Summer Sleeveless Fitted Going Out Shirts Black
Tankaneo
Womens Sexy Scoop Neck Halter Top (Was $10)

French women are swapping out their basic tanks for trendy halter tops instead.

Anrabess Women’s Summer Boho Flowy Swing Tiered A-Line Maxi Skirt 2025 Fashion Trendy Elastic Waist Pleated Long Beach Dress With Pockets White Large
ANRABESS
Women’s Summer Boho Flowy Swing Tiered A-Line Maxi Skirt (Was $30)

Just add a black top to create the trending white skirt outfit of the summer.

The Drop Women's Paris Square Toe Two Strap Flat Sandal, Black, 8
The Drop
Women's Paris Square Toe Two Strap Flat Sandals (Were $35)

These sandals may be simple, but that only means you can wear them with everything.

The Drop Women's Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top Shirt, -Black, L
The Drop
Women's Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top Shirt (Was $23)

I'd imagine this is what French women wear on date night.

Sebowel Women Satin Maxi Long Skirt Silk Side Tie a Line Swing Midi Skirt Elegant Flowy Ruffle Pleated Cocktail Party Skirts, Brown, L
SEBOWEL
Women Satin Maxi Long Skirt (Was $24)

This slip skirt comes in so many pretty colors.

Luvamia Wide Leg Jeans for Women Trendy High Waisted Flare Jeans Cropped Denim Pants Stretchy Baggy With Patch Pockets Womens Stretch Jeans Wide Legged Jeans for Women Off White Size 12 Size 14
luvamia
Wide Leg Jeans (Were $47)

White jeans never fail to look polished and put together.

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Half Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt, Bright White, Medium
Amazon Essentials
Women's Slim-Fit Half Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt (Was $14)

Pair this top with the jeans above for a chic all-white outfit.

Iwh Shorts for Women High Waisted Dressy Tailored Work Shorts Pleated Business Casual Work Office 2025 Summer Trendy Trouser Linen Shorts Black Large
IWH
Shorts for Women High Waisted (Were $27)

All you need is a skinny belt, white tank top, and strappy sandals for a French-inspired Bermuda shorts outfit.

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater (available in Plus Size), Black, X-Large
Amazon Essentials
Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater (Was $21)

It's always a good idea to have a lightweight summer sweater on hand.

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt, Black/white Polka Dot Print, M
The Drop
Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt (Was $36)

Polka dots are the print of summer.

The Drop Women’s Carlota Strapless Linen Maxi Dress, Maritime Navy, L
The Drop
Women’s Carlota Strapless Linen Maxi Dress (Was $87)

You can easily dress this pick up or down for any occasion.

The Drop Women’s Balu Feminine Shaped Waist Midi Dress, Whisper White/black Polka Dot, L
The Drop
Women’s Balu Feminine Shaped Waist Midi Dress (Was $80)

From the polka dots to the silhouette, this summer dress is simply adorable.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year, the Prime Day sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8.

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

Shoppers are in for a treat in 2025—Amazon Prime Day runs for four days, from July 8 through July 11, making it twice as long as previous sale events.

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

We may not know the dates just yet, but we do know that Amazon typically holds two major sale events throughout the year—Amazon Prime Day occurs sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.