Jennifer Lopez Swaps Travel Sneakers for Sky-High Platforms and an Extremely Rare $80,000 Hermès Bag

Jennifer Lopez has made no secret of her love of the Hermès Birkin, but she's also a fan of the fashion house's enviable Kelly bag. In fact, J.Lo is so attached to her incredibly rare Hermès bag collection that she has no qualms about traveling with an $80,000 purse.

Photographed arriving at the airport in Málaga, Spain, Lopez wore sky-high peep-toe platform shoes, forgoing comfortable travel sneakers in favor of impressive heels. A pair of wide-leg pants with a high-waist revealed the singer's midriff, and she wore a cropped white shirt with long sleeves. For accessories, the Marry Me star tapped a navy baseball cap and a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Finally, Lopez carried her beloved Hermès Kelly Bleu Saphir Shiny Porosus Crocodile Sellier Bag, which reportedly set her back a whopping $80,000. Currently listed on Sotheby's for $55,000, Lopez added the rare Kelly bag to her collection in late 2024.

Jennifer Lopez carrying her rare Hermès Kelly bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For jewelry, Lopez wore her personalized JENNIFER Diamond Nameplate Necklace, which was designed for the star several years ago by LANA Jewelry designer Lana Bramlette.

Meanwhile, Lopez's peep-toe platform heels feed into one of 2025's burgeoning trends, with the sleek footwear emerging on multiple runways.

Celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Victoria Beckham have also shown their love for the peep-toe style. Of course, only an icon like Lopez could make platform heels seem like the perfect footwear choice for air travel.