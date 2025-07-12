Sorry, Ross Geller—Rachel Green is no longer single. According to multiple reports, actress Jennifer Aniston is in a new relationship, and she's already been on vacation with her new beau.

According to Us Weekly, Aniston recently started dating 49-year-old wellness expert and hypnotist Jim Curtis. "They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," a source told the outlet. "They are happy and really into each other."

The source elaborated, "They've been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in [Los Angeles]...It's very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They're a good match."

A source told the publication that Aniston and Curtis "started off as friends but really hit it off" after being introduced by "mutual friends."

Jennifer Aniston is dating a new man. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple's romance became public over the July 4 weekend when they were photographed in Mallorca, Spain. Aniston's close friend, Jason Bateman, and his wife also vacationed with the new couple, Us Weekly reported.

Meanwhile, an alleged insider told Page Six, "Jen has a very small group of trusted—and extremely protective—friends." They continued, "She lives in kind of a bubble, and Jim's been hanging out with them for a while now."

Jennifer Aniston has started dating a wellness expert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Curtis's Instagram bio, his "mission is to help you heal and thrive." In a November 2023 Instagram post, the hypnotist explored whether it was preferable to be alone, rather than with the wrong person. "The answer lies in nurturing meaningful relationships," his caption explained. "Research shows that connections with others are crucial for happiness. So, don't settle in your love life, and don't isolate yourself either."