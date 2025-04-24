23 Under-$50 Beauty Finds at Nordstrom That Will Always Have a Home in My Collection
23 affordable staples worth adding to your routine.
As a shopping editor, my friends and family are constantly asking me what my favorite beauty products are. As much as I want to impress them with a high-tech LED face mask or a luxury moisturizer, it brings me (and my loved ones!) more joy when I have affordable recommendations that actually work. I keep a healthy amount of under-$50 finds in my beauty routine, and I shop for all of them at Nordstrom.
Any beauty fanatic will know that Nordstrom's beauty section is home to prestige brands like Augustinus Bader, La Mer, Chanel, Westman Atelier, and more. But what's just as impressive as its luxurious offering is the retailer's wide selection of affordable beauty finds, like elevated body mists and must-have sunscreens. Now that I think about it, every step of my makeup, skincare, and haircare routines includes an under-$50 product from Nordstrom, and since sharing is caring, I'm sharing the full details of them all below.
From the face wash I swear by for baby-soft skin to the waterline eyeliner I'll always keep stocked, keep scrolling for a breakdown of all my favorite affordable Nordstrom beauty finds. You'll find a few picks from the rest of the Marie Claire team, too
Who has time for regular salon appointments? I know I don't. Whenever my color needs a freshening up, I use this top-rated hair gloss that another member of the Marie Claire team recently raved about. It works in as little as three minutes to boost color and shine, and you simply rinse it off in the shower.
This body mist lives up to some of the most luxurious perfumes in my collection. It's warm and sweet, but not cloying, and wraps me up in the feeling of a cashmere blanket with a cozy sandalwood and vanilla scent.
There's a reason Marie Claire ranked this as the number one best concealer ever. Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender says, "It covers up my dark circles, never separates, and makes me look like I got a full night's sleep, despite the fact that I most definitely did not." Basically, it's everything you could want in a concealer.
Whether you're an eyeshadow pro or a novice, you'll fall in love with these cult-favorite eyeshadow sticks. They have an especially creamy, blendable formula so you can swipe it on and use just your finger to blend it out for a highly pigmented eyeshadow look. The water- and creaseproof pigment stays flawless all day long, too.
An oldie, but a goodie, you can't go wrong with this waterline eyeliner. It glides like a dream so you won't have to worry about any tugging or skipping against your eye. Once it's set, it won't come off until you try to remove it. Have your pick from classic shades like black and brown, or have fun with blues, purples, reds, and greens.
When a concealer is loved by both women my age and women over 50, then I know it's a good formula. Estée Lauder's new-and-improved Double Wear Stay In Place concealer impressed even our mature skin tester, who said, "I actually really liked the coverage this gave me. It really brightened me up and didn’t settle into my creases throughout the day." So, it's no surprise we named it the best dark circle concealer for mature skin.
Leave it to Nars to create an eyeliner that's perfect for the upcoming summer season. Not only is this pencil liner humidity-, sweat-, and water-resistant, but it also comes in the most fun colors for all your summer plans. It's budge-proof, too, so once it's set, you won't have to worry about it smudging or transferring.
Fashion Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla told me that she's so obsessed with this highlighter stick that she uses it every single day, and I get the appeal. Rather than a glittery finish, it provides a lit-from-within glow that makes you look like you just got a facial, and it's housed in luxurious gold packaging.
Our beauty team won't stop talking about Roz, and I get the hype. The hair brand was founded by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, who was inspired to create a clean line that worked on all hair types and textures. This shampoo is a fan favorite for its softening and cleansing effects.
This mascara is not for the faint of heart. If you want big, bold, dramatic lashes, all you need is a few swipes of this volumizing formula. It adds major volume and fluttery length without pesky clumps, so it's a win-win.
This is another all-time favorite from Marie Claire's Fashion E-Commerce Editor, Julia Marzovilla. “This sunscreen is the only one that has never broken me out, no matter how many times I’ve used it. It’s lightweight, non-irritating, and doesn’t leave a white cast," she says. "It’s the item that I always keep in my rotation.”
Don't underestimate the power of great tweezers—they can make or break your beauty routine. These were made to have the utmost precision, so they can grab any hair you need them to. Buy them once and they will last a lifetime.
We all know just how important SPF is in our daily routines, and this is one of my all-time favorites, especially for everyday wear. It applies flawlessly under makeup (hence the name "unseen") and works to smooth and blur out my pores for an even application—it's the ultimate multitasker and for that, I'm obsessed.
A great hand cream is such an underrated beauty product. L'Occitane makes the best formula, hands down (pun intended). It's luxuriously creamy and leaves your hands feeling baby soft for the entire day. Plus, you only need the tiniest dab to get the job done, so a tube will last you a long time. Get this set to keep a cream in every purse or gift it to your mom for Mother's Day.
Beauty Editor Siena Gagliano swears by this lip stain for her soft glam morning routine. "Wonderskin was the product that broke the internet, and I can confirm it's just as good as the TikTok videos say," she says. "It creates the perfect base, so even after eating and drinking all day, when my lip liner has faded, this stays put."
There's not a day that goes by when I don't use an eyelash curler. I swear it makes the biggest difference in my makeup routine. This one doesn't pinch or pull out my lashes and actually manages to keep my lashes curled all day long.
Before Hailey Bieber released Rhode's lip liner, she often used this Make Up For Ever pencil in her strawberry shortcake-inspired makeup routine. It's creamy, blendable, and richly pigmented, but most importantly, it's longwearing, so you can count on it to last you through the day of eating and drinking.
These silk scrunchies may not be the most exciting purchase I've made, but they are one of the most game-changing. They're extra gentle on your hair and won't rip or tug strands out. They also don't leave creases, so I can throw my hair up whenever I want without worrying about ruining my good hair day.
This hairbrush has been a godsend for my hair, and I believe no matter what kind of hair texture you have, it will be the same for you, too. I have long, layered hair, so it's a chore to brush it out after showering, but this brush makes it as easy.
As an oily hair girl, I use dry shampoo nearly every single day, but Living Proof's dry shampoo actually cleans my hair to the point that I can prolong shampooing. It rubs in easily, so you're not left with that dreaded white residue, and a little goes a long way, so a can lasts forever.
My other hair holy grail is this hair oil. A few drops go a long way in smoothing frizz, healing damage, and adding shine and softness. The best part is that it doesn't make your hair greasy, whether you use it for several days in a row or on wet hair, plus it smells scrumptious.
This may be the best cleanser my combination skin has ever tried. It leaves my skin feeling baby-soft and smooth, while also removing all traces of makeup. A tiny drop works foams up nicely, so my bottle has lasted for months.
I know this is pricey for a tinted lip balm, but trust me when I say it's worth every penny. It's ultra hydrating with a nice plumping effect, and the Pink shade is the perfect "your lips, but better" color for everyday wear.
