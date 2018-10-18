2 This Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

Pantene Gold Series Shampoo, Conditioner, and Co-Wash, $6–$9 each

It’s hard to pick just one favorite from Pantene’s Gold Series line, because each of the curl products (all sulfate-free) is really, truly spectacular—and affordable. Finer curl types should try the lightweight Sulfate-Free Shampoo, which gently cleanses curls (without stripping them) using coconut-derived detergents, while coarser, drier types may opt for the richer Deep Hydrating Co-Wash, which moisturizes curls with a major dose of argan oil.

And all curl types can use the Moisture Boost Conditioner, which uses water-soluble silicones and argan oil to smooth frizz and hydrate coils without weighing them down. Pick your combo, and get your shampoo/conditioner needs covered for cheap.