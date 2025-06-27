Nine months out of the year, my hair routine is as follows: blow dry with my Dyson Air Wrap, curl with my T3 curling iron, a touch of dry shampoo, rinse, and repeat. But when summer and its gloriously humid 85+ degrees roll around, I refuse to touch a hot tool. Not only does my hard work and effort go to crap the second I step outside, but I also see it as a chance to avoid heat altogether and double down on my hair health journey. I’m not really an air-dry-and-go girl, though, so I rely heavily on summer hair accessories.

My easy hairstyles run the gamut: half-up, half-down styles, slicked-back buns, and simple ponytails. The key to making these classic styles feel fresh and chic (because I wouldn’t have it any other way) is to add on a trendy or timeless finishing touch. My current favorite is a French pin, which is perfect for a night out when I want my hair off my neck. Claw clips are my beach day staple, and pony cuffs are a go-to when I’m camped out in the office or running around the city.

Shop all my favorites for a chic and easy summer hairstyle, ahead.

Forever Love a French Pin

For the longest time, I thought French pins were impossible to do. My buns would either be too loose, too spiky, or fall out in five second. Then, Deborah Pagani—hair pin extraordinaire—gave me an IRL tutorial. The key, is to get your bun in place and hold it with your hand. Then, with the prongs facing upward at a 45 degree angle, insert the pin through the top third of your bun. Leverage the rounded edge to rotate the prongs down, tap the scalp, and push through the bottom of your bun. Voila!

Deborah Pagani Small Dp Pin $79 at Bluemercury So sturdy and elevated, I don’t leave the house without this in my bag. It comes in bigger sizes, but I personally love how small this one is because it holds my fine, thin hair in place. Kitsch Metal French Hair Pin $10 at Ulta Beauty You don’t have to spend a ton to look expensive—this gold pin is proof. Throw it in your beach bag or your night out bag in case of a sweaty emergency.

Pony Cuffs, Please and Thank You

Little black elastics will always remind me of being 11 years old and at sleepaway camp. But spicing up a bubble ponytail, braid, or bun is beyond easy when you pop a pony cuff on top. I have too many to count—gold ones, silver ones, seashell ones—and they never fail to bring in the compliments.

Free People Jumbo Acrylic Pony Cuff $9.95 at Free People While metal pony cuffs can feel a little fancy for a day at the beach, these acrylic babies couldn’t be more perfect. There are so many color options to choose from, and they’re super affordable. Anthropologie Assorted Metal Cuff Hair Ties, Set of 3 $24.95 at Anthropologie (US) You can’t tell me that this is not the most versatile bundle of pony cuffs to ever exist. I have a party in the Hamptons this weekend, and I plan on stacking these for a sleek high ponytail situation.

Claw Clip Collection

My collection of claw clips is maybe a bit concerning (do I really need over 50?), but it has made me a bit of an expert. At a minimum, you need different sizes—mini options for easy half-up styles and jumbo ones to hold all your hair—plus, a neutral shade and at least one pop of color.

Emi Jay Big Effing Clip® Hair Claw in Buttercream $36 at Sephora Emi Jay is a cult-favorite for a reason: they’re sturdy, and they come in any shade, size, and design you could possibly wish for. This cream tone has permanent residence on my office desk. Chunks Medium Checker Hair Claw Clip in Black + White $22 at Sephora Another good go to: Chunks. Made with FSC-certified acetate, a more durable, plant-derived alternative to traditional plastic, these guys last forever. The designs are bit edgier and more graphic than Emi Jay’s, too.

Add a Jumbo Scrunchie

Ever since jumbo scrunchies entered the scene—I really first noticed them at Copenhagen fashion week last year—I’ve been compiling a nice little collection. They’re more of a daytime or beach day hair accessory for me, making a statement with any haphazard ponytail I throw together.

Scünci Prep Jumbo Satin Scrunchie $8 at Ulta Beauty Pop this satin scrunchie in before bed to keep your blowout in tact and frizz at bay—or wear it out for a polished ponytail. Free People Chiffon Jumbo Scrunchie $18 at Free People I love this on the bottom of a simple braid or secured around a ballerina bun. The cream is my favorite shade, but there are five to choose from, including animal print, black, polka dot, and berry.

Barrettes Are Back, Baby

I wore barrettes every single day between the ages of four and eight, so initially, I wasn’t quite sure how optimistic I felt about their return. But after experimenting with different shapes and application methods—on my front pieces, the top of a bun, or perched on the crown of my head to pull back just a small chunk of hair—I realized they can look sophisticated and chic.

Yinder Yinder 9 Pcs Alligator Hair Clips Oval French Barrette $15.99 at Amazon US Nine different clips for $15 is a hard to deal to beat. This collection comes with every styling option your heart could possibly desire—and they’re large enough to accommodate thick, curly hair. Ceremonia Hair Bow Clip $25 at Sephora This is probably my most frequently used summer hair accessory. I just scoop up the top half of my hair and secure it at the crown of my head with this adorable bow. It’s the perfect finishing touch to a little black dress.

