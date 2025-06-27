I’m the Queen of Easy Summer Hairstyles—This Chic Accessory Is Why
French pins and pony cuffs top my list.
Nine months out of the year, my hair routine is as follows: blow dry with my Dyson Air Wrap, curl with my T3 curling iron, a touch of dry shampoo, rinse, and repeat. But when summer and its gloriously humid 85+ degrees roll around, I refuse to touch a hot tool. Not only does my hard work and effort go to crap the second I step outside, but I also see it as a chance to avoid heat altogether and double down on my hair health journey. I’m not really an air-dry-and-go girl, though, so I rely heavily on summer hair accessories.
My easy hairstyles run the gamut: half-up, half-down styles, slicked-back buns, and simple ponytails. The key to making these classic styles feel fresh and chic (because I wouldn’t have it any other way) is to add on a trendy or timeless finishing touch. My current favorite is a French pin, which is perfect for a night out when I want my hair off my neck. Claw clips are my beach day staple, and pony cuffs are a go-to when I’m camped out in the office or running around the city.
Shop all my favorites for a chic and easy summer hairstyle, ahead.
Forever Love a French Pin
For the longest time, I thought French pins were impossible to do. My buns would either be too loose, too spiky, or fall out in five second. Then, Deborah Pagani—hair pin extraordinaire—gave me an IRL tutorial. The key, is to get your bun in place and hold it with your hand. Then, with the prongs facing upward at a 45 degree angle, insert the pin through the top third of your bun. Leverage the rounded edge to rotate the prongs down, tap the scalp, and push through the bottom of your bun. Voila!
So sturdy and elevated, I don’t leave the house without this in my bag. It comes in bigger sizes, but I personally love how small this one is because it holds my fine, thin hair in place.
You don’t have to spend a ton to look expensive—this gold pin is proof. Throw it in your beach bag or your night out bag in case of a sweaty emergency.
Pony Cuffs, Please and Thank You
Little black elastics will always remind me of being 11 years old and at sleepaway camp. But spicing up a bubble ponytail, braid, or bun is beyond easy when you pop a pony cuff on top. I have too many to count—gold ones, silver ones, seashell ones—and they never fail to bring in the compliments.
You can’t tell me that this is not the most versatile bundle of pony cuffs to ever exist. I have a party in the Hamptons this weekend, and I plan on stacking these for a sleek high ponytail situation.
Claw Clip Collection
My collection of claw clips is maybe a bit concerning (do I really need over 50?), but it has made me a bit of an expert. At a minimum, you need different sizes—mini options for easy half-up styles and jumbo ones to hold all your hair—plus, a neutral shade and at least one pop of color.
Add a Jumbo Scrunchie
Ever since jumbo scrunchies entered the scene—I really first noticed them at Copenhagen fashion week last year—I’ve been compiling a nice little collection. They’re more of a daytime or beach day hair accessory for me, making a statement with any haphazard ponytail I throw together.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
I love this on the bottom of a simple braid or secured around a ballerina bun. The cream is my favorite shade, but there are five to choose from, including animal print, black, polka dot, and berry.
Barrettes Are Back, Baby
I wore barrettes every single day between the ages of four and eight, so initially, I wasn’t quite sure how optimistic I felt about their return. But after experimenting with different shapes and application methods—on my front pieces, the top of a bun, or perched on the crown of my head to pull back just a small chunk of hair—I realized they can look sophisticated and chic.
This is probably my most frequently used summer hair accessory. I just scoop up the top half of my hair and secure it at the crown of my head with this adorable bow. It’s the perfect finishing touch to a little black dress.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.