When people talk about "the future of skincare," I don't think any of us predicted something quite so futuristic. Whether you're a serial Instagram scroller or just have your thumb on the pulse of the newest, coolest skincare innovations, you've probably heard a little something about LED skin therapy. In the past, these fancy treatments were only available under the practiced hand of your aesthetician for in-office treatments. Now, this luxury is available for you to use at your leisure when your skin is in the mood for something fancy.

What does LED light therapy do?

LED light therapy is actually a NASA technology that was adopted by the skincare community, thanks to its ability to heal wounds and tame inflammation. Blue light frequencies are typically used to treat acne, while red light is used for anti-aging concerns. At-home devices are less powerful than the treatments you'd get at a dermatologist's office, which means you can use them safely but it may take longer to see visible results.

Is LED light therapy safe?

After years of avoiding the sun's UV rays in the service of healthy skin, it can feel counter-intuitive to purposefully treat your face with light. But facialists, dermatologists, and beauty editors agree: LED light treatments are safe and effective treatments for your complexion. If you're curious about the LED face masks that will up your skincare and Instagram game, read on for some of the best on the market.

The Professional-Grade Mask Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro $435.00 at violetgrey.com This FDA-approved, easy-to-use Dr. Dennis Gross creation is the gold standard for LED light therapy masks. It mimics the kind of light therapy treatments you can get in your aesthetician's office. It features red and blue light, so you can either your area of concern or use both at the same time. Red light diminishes signs of aging, while blue light kills off acne-causing bacteria.

For Ever-Changing Skin Skin Gym WrinkLit LED Mask $99.00 at bloomingdales.com Some days, you might notice your skin looks duller than usual. Other days, you wake up with a smattering of zits that have you running for your medicine cabinet. Skin changes, but this mask will adapt with it. Its blue, red, and orange lights work to treat different conditions, and you can switch them depending on the state of your skin that day.es, but this mask will adapt with it. Its blue, red, and orange lights all work to treat different conditions, and you can switch them depending on the state of your complexion.

The Flexible Option Currentbody skin Skin LED Light Therapy Mask $365 at Amazon $380 at Amazon This mask's patented silicone is what makes it a stand out amongst the pack. Its flexibility means the mask's red and infrared lights can hit and treat every contour of the face, making it more effective when it comes to improving skin tone, texture, and the appearance of fine lines. And hey, the more comfy it is, the more we'll use it.

The Budget Option Lux Skin LED Facial Mask $49.00 at luxskin.co This budget LED mask option doesn't have the bells and whistles of the other masks on this list, but it gets the job done. It has the ability to shift between blue, red, and yellow light (thought to increase production of new skin cells). Plus, because it's wireless, you can put in laundry, make a snack, or get in a few shavasanas while you treat.

For Aging Eyes SKIN INC. Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light Glasses $175.00 at nordstrom.com While many LED masks target the entire face, this device is specially designed to treat dark circles, fine lines, and puffiness around the eye area. With red, yellow and orange light, 10 minutes of using this targeted tool will revive tired-looking eyes so you can appear vibrant, awake and—dare we say it—forever youthful.

Best for Selfies MZ Skin Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device $578 at Nordstrom $578 at SkinStore US $625 at NET-A-PORTER Limited While this mask might give you Game of Thrones flashbacks (anyone remember those scary people with gold masks?) this LED mask uses three lights to give you the skin you want. While it features the classic red and blue lights, this device also features yellow and white light. Yellow light treats redness and increases circulation, while white light repairs wounds to the skin.

Chicest Colorway GELIA Lightweight LED Light Therapy Mask $89.99 at amazon.com If you're after a simple LED light therapy mask that won't scare off your friends and family every time you use it, this option from Gelia has you covered—literally! It's also designed to be super lightweight on the face, so you will hardly notice that you've got it on.

The Low-Intensity Option Beautimate Facial Skin Care Mask $99.95 at walmart.com If you're still dipping a toe into the LED mask world, this is the mask for you. It comes with several heat settings, so you can decide which level of intensity you want to feel on your skin. The seven different light options help soothe the skin, accelerate cell growth and increase blood circulation for skin that looks younger in only 15 minutes.

Best Face Mask Set HIME SAMA LED Skin Mask-CE Cleared Pro 7 $229.99 at walmart.com If you want to treat the skin on your face and your neck, meet your new best friend. This LED light therapy mask comes with two separate pieces for targeted care and features seven types of light therapy.

The Best-Fitting Option Omnilux ContourTM FACE $395.00 at omniluxled.com This mask from Omnilux is designed to fit your face better than other options on the market. It straps on across the back of your head for a snug fit that will feel comfortable while you wear it for each of the 15-minute treatments.

For Fast Shipping Project E Beauty Photon Skin Rejuvenation Face & Neck Mask $199.99 at amazon.com This wireless mask comes complete with seven different light settings that tackle signs of aging. Sure, it includes the basic shades like red and blue, but it also features green light that fights discoloration, a purple light that helps reduce the look of scars, a light blue function that helps with acne, a yellow light that fights wrinkles and pesky fine lines) and, finally, a white light that tightens pores.

The Travel-Friendly Option PRIORI Priori Unveiled Silicone Led Light Mask $395.00 at nordstrom.com This silicone mask from PRIORI lays flat, making it ideal for travel. It's also pre-programmed to only run for 10 minutes at a time, so you don't have to worry about exposing your skin to the LED light for too long.

Easiest to Use The Light Salon Boost Advanced $495.00 at nordstrom.com Unlike many LED masks, this mask is made of a flexible material so it's easy to store and fits nicely around the skin. This mask features red light and infrared light, which powerfully improves blood circulation all while treating damaged skin and signs of aging.

The Simple Pick GenovieMD Led Light Therapy Mask $75.00 at verishop.com This pared-down and (relatively) affordable mask from GenovieMD uses red, blue, and amber light therapy to help fight signs of aging, keep unwanted bacteria at bay, and reduce the look of hyperpigmentation.