Now that we're in the height of summer, I'm overdue for a rehaul of my beauty routine. I'm in need of a fresh lineup of summer perfumes to tackle the season, a self-tanner for my pale skin, and new makeup for festival season, just to name a few items on my shopping list. Thankfully, the best new beauty products of June tackle every category I'm searching for.

Personally, June was a major month of discovering new perfumes. There was a release for every one of my favorite fragrance families. Phlur's new scent, a candied, fruity version of vanilla amply named Vanilla Nectar, became my most-sprayed summer body mist. Then Nette's new release, Lemon Puff, changed my stance on gourmands in the summer with its delightfully sweet citrus blend. Plus, I added another beast mode perfume to my collection with Fugazzi's Orange Cush Extrait.

This month's new beauty products had plenty to get excited about outside the fragrance world, too—just ask the rest of the Marie Claire team. Curious about the other June launches that made their way into our summer beauty routines? Keep scrolling.

Best New Lip Stain HUDA BEAUTY Lip Contour Lip Stain for 12-Hour Wear $25 at Sephora "I'm sure you've seen the hype for these new lip liner stains all over TikTok—well, I'm happy to report that the hype is justified. These pen-like liners do not budge in the slightest. I wore the shade Rosewood to work and it didn't come off until I washed my face at night. I love how versatile they are, too. You can use the pen tip to color in your lips (my personal preference) or draw a dramatic or subtle outline—just blend quickly as they dry fast! — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Body Mist Overall Phlur Vanilla Nectar - Body Mist $38 at PHLUR "Phlur perfumes never fail to impress, and the same could be said for its new addition to its body mist lineup, Vanilla Nectar. It reminds me of fruity candy I was obsessed with as a kid. It's fun, sweet, and simply delicious—the perfect summer scent for those with a sweet tooth." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Self-Tanner Luna Bronze Self Tanning Jelly $34 at lunabronzetanning.com "I refuse to be pale this summer, so I'm on a journey to discovering the best self-tanners. This new launch takes the cake for the most unique formula I've tried. Not a lotion, but not quite a gel, this self-tanner has a jelly-like consistency that applies smoothly and absorbs quickly. I was a bit confused at the purple hue, but it dries down clear and develops into a gorgeous natural-looking medium tan. It also doesn't have a nasty fake tan smell—a major win in my book." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

