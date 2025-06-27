June’s Best New Beauty Products Are Turning Up the Heat
Say hello to your new summer staples.
Now that we're in the height of summer, I'm overdue for a rehaul of my beauty routine. I'm in need of a fresh lineup of summer perfumes to tackle the season, a self-tanner for my pale skin, and new makeup for festival season, just to name a few items on my shopping list. Thankfully, the best new beauty products of June tackle every category I'm searching for.
Personally, June was a major month of discovering new perfumes. There was a release for every one of my favorite fragrance families. Phlur's new scent, a candied, fruity version of vanilla amply named Vanilla Nectar, became my most-sprayed summer body mist. Then Nette's new release, Lemon Puff, changed my stance on gourmands in the summer with its delightfully sweet citrus blend. Plus, I added another beast mode perfume to my collection with Fugazzi's Orange Cush Extrait.
This month's new beauty products had plenty to get excited about outside the fragrance world, too—just ask the rest of the Marie Claire team. Curious about the other June launches that made their way into our summer beauty routines? Keep scrolling.
"I'm sure you've seen the hype for these new lip liner stains all over TikTok—well, I'm happy to report that the hype is justified. These pen-like liners do not budge in the slightest. I wore the shade Rosewood to work and it didn't come off until I washed my face at night. I love how versatile they are, too. You can use the pen tip to color in your lips (my personal preference) or draw a dramatic or subtle outline—just blend quickly as they dry fast! — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Phlur perfumes never fail to impress, and the same could be said for its new addition to its body mist lineup, Vanilla Nectar. It reminds me of fruity candy I was obsessed with as a kid. It's fun, sweet, and simply delicious—the perfect summer scent for those with a sweet tooth." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I refuse to be pale this summer, so I'm on a journey to discovering the best self-tanners. This new launch takes the cake for the most unique formula I've tried. Not a lotion, but not quite a gel, this self-tanner has a jelly-like consistency that applies smoothly and absorbs quickly. I was a bit confused at the purple hue, but it dries down clear and develops into a gorgeous natural-looking medium tan. It also doesn't have a nasty fake tan smell—a major win in my book." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Glossier detoured from its skin-enhancing perfumes and released body mists, and they are divine. It's a toss-up on which one is my favorite, but if I had to choose, it would be Orange Blossom Neroli. It's a light and refreshing blend of florals that instantly takes me somewhere sunny and fun." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"We're obsessed with Victoria Beckham Beauty here at MC, so I jumped at the chance to try anything new from the brand. Its new shade of Satin Kajal Liner, a waterline-friendly eyeliner, is as stunning as can be. It's a warm brown with subtle orange undertones that would especially pop on those with blue or green eyes." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Blush is one of my favorite makeup categories, so it takes a lot to wow me nowadays. This launch from Charlotte Tilbury is one of two launches this month that have absolutely floored me. Not only is this formula extremely pigmented (plus there's no white base so every single color works on my skin tone), but the twist-up packaging makes this next-level beginner friendly. Bravo Charlotte!" — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"This texture is literal whipped butter—heaven! I also cannot believe it's a mineral SPF formula. Rubbing it into the skin takes barely any effort; it just melts seamlessly into a sheer, glowy finish. It makes me wonder why all physical sunscreens can't be this good. Take notes, beauty industry, because a new standard has been set. Get on that waitlist ASAP because this is going to be the SPF of the summer." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"Now that's temperatures are especially high, my combo skin can't handle any heavy moisturizers. Tatcha came through, though, with exactly what my skin was asking for. This is a lighter, milkier version of the brand's cult-favorite Dewy Skin cream and it's the only moisturizer I'll be using the rest of the summer. It instantly gives me a glow and feels just as moisturizing as my winter creams." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"With my thin, oily hair, I have to use a spritz of dry shampoo every day. My current favorite is Oaui's new-and-improved formula. I don't need a lot to freshen up my hair and revive my roots. Plus, my hair actually smells clean thanks to its fresh and floral scent." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Frizz and texture often go hand-in-hand, but Alli Webb's new haircare brand is all about embracing that look with healthy, undone hair. I adore this styling cream for lightweight hold and definition in my 2B waves. It delivers that sexy, just-rolled-out-of-bed-next-to-someone-cute vibe, which is, honestly, all my summer hair dreams." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"My favorite eyeshadow look is sultry, matte, and has a little bit of glitter tapped on for that scattered-sparkle effect. This quad makes achieving my signature eye look a breeze and I only have to pack one product to get four different shimmer options. I'm in love!" — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"Henry Rose is a fragrance brand that can do no wrong in my eyes. Its latest release is a summery take on its fan-favorite scent, Windows Down. Inspired by the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, it adds sparkling tangerine, lemon, and a smokey, woody base of cypriol wood. It's bright yet grounded, and I feel confident and cool every time I wear it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"We all know and love Rhode's Glazing Milk, and now you can get that same supple glow with this easy-to-use mist. A couple of sprays leave a glazed finish—like you just walked out of a facial appointment—and it leaves skin feeling more balanced and clarified with every use." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Nette whipped up the ideal gourmand for summer in Lemon Puff. As the name suggests, it's an olfactory treat filled with light and sweet notes of lemon, almond, and meringue accord. Jasmine sambac and bergamot keep it from being too fluffy and heavy—instead, it's a wonderfully balanced take on sweet citrus. As a gourmand lover, I'm obsessed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My hair is wavy but very fine, so anything that promises to give me a little extra grip and texture piques my interest. James Pecis is a master of perfectly undone hair, and his eco-conscious line just released a texturizing powder that is so easy to apply without going overboard. I love to apply it to my day two hair to boost volume and add a little grip and body. Ditto for day three when I pull it back into a slick-back bun for a little extra hold. Bonus? It also helps to nourish your hair for a silky soft finish." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"If you haven't yet tried the niche perfume brand Fugazzi, this new extrait perfume is an excellent introduction. It opens up with a mega-dose of sparkling orange juice and is expertly balanced with soft musks and akigalawood. It genuinely lasts all day long, too, which is so impressive for a citrus fragrance." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
How We Tested
Our team of editors receive hundreds of new beauty launches every month, which we personally test and evaluate based on wear, effectiveness, and formula. We only chose products to include on this list that we would personally recommend.
