April showers bring much more than May flowers, apparently. This month, things are heating up both in a literal sense and in the beauty world, which means it's time to refresh your makeup bag, skincare routine, or hair holy grails with some new seasonal picks. The heavy moisturizers and wintery scents of the last few months aren't going to cut it anymore, so I've gathered the latest new beauty products the Marie Claire team is obsessed with to jumpstart your shopping list.

A fresh batch of summer fragrances just hit the shelves, so there's no better time to try a juicy, fruity perfume from Chanel or Ellis Brooklyn—or how about a tropical-scented dry shampoo from Amika? With festival season underway, you may also want to choose products that will lock in your style for hours on end. I, for one, will be wearing Stila's new color-shifting liquid eyeliner to all of my summer concert plans to withstand the heat and for its cool chameleon effect. Verb's Frizz Defense Smoothing Spray was released just in time to save my hair from inevitable poofiness on my upcoming beach vacation, too.

These are but a handful of the April beauty launches that our team couldn't stop talking about. For the full rundown on the 13 best new beauty product we tested and are now currently obsessing over, keep scrolling.

Best New Volumizing Spray LolaVie Peptide Plumping Volume Spray $30 at Ulta Beauty "I was unfortunately blessed with thin, flat hair, so I could use all of the help I can get to achieve any kind of body—typically that involves copious amounts of hair spray and teasing. Lolavie’s new volume spray allows me to get similar lifted roots without any stickiness or tangles. Its multi-tasking formula delivers soft texture for noticeably more volume. Not only that, but it provides heat protection of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit—a win-win. — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Concealer IT Cosmetics Do It All Radiant Concealer $30 at Ulta Beauty "In the below photo, I'm running on a solid five hours of sleep, tops—that's the magic of this new concealer. It instantly hides my dark circles with its medium, buildable coverage, but what impresses me most is its creamy, hydrating formula. It's not too thick or too thin in terms of consistency, but it's just right, so it doesn't ever settle into my fine lines, look cakey, or feel dry. It checks all my boxes to the point that it's dethroned my go-to concealer of years." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Summer Perfume Ellis Brooklyn Guava Granita Eau De Parfum $115 at Sephora "With the weather heating up, I'm looking for juiciest, light fragrances to replace the strong, heady scents I wore all winter. Ellis Brooklyn got the memo with its latest release, Guava Guanita. At the initial spray full of bursting guava, banana, and melon, I'm instantly transported to a five-star beach resort. It's like a fun summer cocktail in a bottle, and it's a blend I plan on wearing all season long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Moisturizer COSRX Cosrx Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer $23 at Amazon US "I'm always looking for a frills-free moisturizer that leaves my skin supple, soothed, and irritation-free, and this new cushiony formula from K-Beauty staple COSRX delivers. It has a pillowy texture and absorbs quickly into the skin (always a plus for rushed mornings), and the added B5 is a major bonus—it's my favorite hydrating ingredient out of the bunch. My perpetually dry skin is very happy to have this in the lineup." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Hairbrush Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Extra Gentle $16 at Ulta Beauty "Tangle Teezer started my personal hairbrush renaissance—they can detangle my unruly wet hair in about a minute, flat. As if they could be any more impressive, the brand just released an 'Extra Gentle' version made especially for those with thinning, damaged hair, or sensitive scalps. The innovative bristle pattern doesn't pull or rip out hair, but gently detangles and smooths. It's been a game-changer for my thin hair, and I won't go back to any other hairbrush." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Fruity Perfume CHANEL Chance Eau Splendide $143 at chanel "This is the only fruit-forward fragrance that has managed to change my mind about the scent category—this is SO divine. With bright notes of raspberry, rose, cedar musk, and violet, this is a chic and feminine scent that's just begging to complement your next spring outfit." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Liquid Eyeliner Stila Stay All Day Chroma-Flash Liquid Eyeliner $26 at Ulta Beauty "Festival season is upon us, and I'm all for trying out fun, colorful eyeliner to amp up my makeup. Stila read my mind and released the coolest color-shifting liners. Just like its iconic Stay All Day liquid liners, these do not budge in the slightest, thanks to their long-wearing formula. Their light reflecting shades last all day long, and trust me when I say you'll want to watch their colors change that long, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Smoothing Spray Verb Frizz Defense Smoothing Spray $22 at Ulta Beauty "My hair type is naturally straight, but that doesn't mean it's safe from frizz. I tested this spray on a cloudy day with about 75 percent humidity, and I was nothing short of impressed with the results. I was out and about all day long, but my hair was still smooth, shiny, and frizz-free. What's more is that it doesn't weigh my thin hair down, plus it smells amazing." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Barrier Repair Moisturizer Pash Skin Protection Skin Rescue & Repair Lotion $18 at getpash.com "I'm a sucker for a cooling lotion after a long day in the sun. This product does just that! With healing ingredients like aloe, lime caviar, and golden seaweed, I can't help but lather this all over my body after a long day in the sun!" — Ashlyn Delaney, Associate Social Media Editor

Best New Body Care Product Cyklar Gycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Spray $34 at CYKLAR "Body exfoliation is the key to smooth, even-toned skin from head to toe, but I'm not always the best at layering yet another serum into my post-shower routine. This deliciously-scented spray makes it super easy to target my back, chest, legs, and arms quickly before going in with moisturizer. The 10 percent AHA buffs away any rough patches while fermented black tea enhances radiance and tone. I use it once a week, so it's not a huge adjustment for my routine, but the results are still impressive." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Sheet Mask Mediheal Mediheal Rose PDRN Essential Sheet Mask $7 at Amazon US "Whenever I need a moment of self-care, which has been a lot more frequent lately, I throw on a sheet mask and relax. This Korean beauty pick has been my face mask of choice for the unreal glow it gives in as little as 10 minutes. Its secret is a vegan form of PDRN, an ingredient typically found in salmon sperm (which is a very hot facial treatment in Korea), which tightens pores and smooths texture." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Dry Shampoo amika Amika X Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar Perk Up Dry Shampoo $28 at Sephora "With my love of fragrance and need for a steady supply of dry shampoo, I, of course, was immediately interested in this brand collaboration. This technically is more like a hair perfume and dry shampoo in one, with how strong the fragrance is. It's deliciously tropical, like a piña colada, and a little bit goes a long way in soaking up excess oil, adding a bit of volume, and freshening up hair. — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Nose Strips Personal Day Blackhead-Melting Nose Strips $18 at Personal Day "I've struggled with blackheads for as long as I can remember, which means I've tried every kind of pore-cleansing product under the sun. This is one of the most innovative I've come across, as these stripes turn blackheads into liquid, without stripping them. Rather than turning hard and ripping out your pores, each strip stays wet to penetrate pores. After 10 minutes, you use the included extractor tool to gently express the melted gunk. This is the definition of a game-changer in my book." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Why Trust Us

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

How We Tested

Our team of editors receives hundreds of new beauty launches every month, which we personally test and evaluate based on wear, effectiveness, and formula. We only chose products to include on this list that we would personally recommend.