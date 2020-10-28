Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
The 14 Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Type
Goodbye, grease.
Since working from home, my hair-washing schedule has become a bit...lax. I love the feeling of a shower-fresh, squeaky clean scalp as much as the next person, but most days, I end up throwing my hair in a messy bun on top of my head during my daily shower. The extra effort of getting my hair wet, shampooing twice, waiting for it to towel dry, then blow drying it into submission just seems far too daunting when I don't plan on leaving the house. But I have fine hair, so even on day two I can start to notice a little unwanted oil in my scalp. And days three and four? I need to bring in reinforcements. When things get a little greasy, I'll often reacher a silk scrunchie or elevated hair accessory, but my everyday fix remains the same: a solid dry shampoo.
I've searched high and low for the best and the brightest in the category, and I've realized that there is no one answer. Dry shampoos are totally contingent on what type of roots they're being spritzed on. While some are perfectly formulated to absorb oil and add volume to fine wispy strands while others are geared towards overflowing curls or breakage-prone manes. But luckily, there now are near-endless options on the market for every single hair type. Here, we've rounded up the absolute best formulas available for bringing your scalp back to its fresh self.
If you've let your typical wash day come and go, you'll need a heavy-duty formula. This one truly cleans the hair rather than just masking a congested scalp.
$9 for a spray that gets the job done? Sold. This waterless option uses rice starch to absorb excess oil.
Texture is key for reviving day-three strands, and this formula delivers. It adds bounce and a little grit while cleansing, and hey—we love multitasking.
You know that fresh-out-of-the-salon, blown-out attitude your strands hold onto for days? Consider this that effect, bottled. It blends into even the darkest strands, and imparts bouncy, brushable volume.
Think of this air-light option as a stick of gum, but for your scalp: refreshing with a shot of cool mint. The formula is gentle on the scalp and shakes out with ease, taking all your unwanted grease with it.
Some dry shampoos can leave a chalky cast on darker strands, but this pigmented formula blends right in with your deep, dark hue.
Hear us out: Foam is the new mousse. This innovation won't disrupt your curl pattern, but will still give you a voluminous refresh. And it smells like an Italian garden, to boot.
Rice starch gives this spray its oil-absorbing powers, but follows it up with Vitamin E to nourish the scalp, too. Its fresh, floral neroli scent gives it an elegant tilt, too.
Dry shampoo isn't all about cleansing—it gives roots an extra volumizing bump. Massage this powder formula right into your scalp for a stylish boost.
If breakage is a big concern, excess build-up of grease and product can contribute to it. This formula's formula contains charcoal to absorb oil, while biotin strengthens and nourishes your roots to prevent further damage.
When things are dire, reach for this heavy-duty powerhouse. Potent charcoal deep cleans the scalp and your roots for a quick rinse, minus the shower.
It's named after the driest place on earth for a reason: the formula adds grip and volume to the hair while zapping unwanted moisture from sweat or oil.
This luxe classic has stuck around for a reason. It soothes the scalp while cleansing, and its addictive scent clings to strands all day to hide any unwanted odors.