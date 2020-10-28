Today's Top Stories
The 14 Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Type

Goodbye, grease.

By Taylore Glynn
dry shampoo
Francois DurandGetty Images

Since working from home, my hair-washing schedule has become a bit...lax. I love the feeling of a shower-fresh, squeaky clean scalp as much as the next person, but most days, I end up throwing my hair in a messy bun on top of my head during my daily shower. The extra effort of getting my hair wet, shampooing twice, waiting for it to towel dry, then blow drying it into submission just seems far too daunting when I don't plan on leaving the house. But I have fine hair, so even on day two I can start to notice a little unwanted oil in my scalp. And days three and four? I need to bring in reinforcements. When things get a little greasy, I'll often reacher a silk scrunchie or elevated hair accessory, but my everyday fix remains the same: a solid dry shampoo.

I've searched high and low for the best and the brightest in the category, and I've realized that there is no one answer. Dry shampoos are totally contingent on what type of roots they're being spritzed on. While some are perfectly formulated to absorb oil and add volume to fine wispy strands while others are geared towards overflowing curls or breakage-prone manes. But luckily, there now are near-endless options on the market for every single hair type. Here, we've rounded up the absolute best formulas available for bringing your scalp back to its fresh self.

1 of 14
For Thick Hair
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Living Proof amazon.com
$25.00
SHOP IT

If you've let your typical wash day come and go, you'll need a heavy-duty formula. This one truly cleans the hair rather than just masking a congested scalp.  

2 of 14
For A Budget
Dry Shampoo
Batiste ulta.com
$8.99
SHOP IT

$9 for a spray that gets the job done? Sold. This waterless option uses rice starch to absorb excess oil.

3 of 14
For Wavy Hair
Perk Up Dry Shampoo
Amika amazon.com
$25.00
SHOP IT

Texture is key for reviving day-three strands, and this formula delivers. It adds bounce and a little grit while cleansing, and hey—we love multitasking. 

4 of 14
For Volume
Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo
Drybar nordstrom.com
$11.90
SHOP IT

You know that fresh-out-of-the-salon, blown-out attitude your strands hold onto for days? Consider this that effect, bottled. It blends into even the darkest strands, and imparts bouncy, brushable volume. 

5 of 14
For Fine Hair
Klorane Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint
Klorane ulta.com
$20.00
SHOP IT

Think of this air-light option as a stick of gum, but for your scalp: refreshing with a shot of cool mint. The formula is gentle on the scalp and shakes out with ease, taking all your unwanted grease with it. 

6 of 14
For Brunettes
Dry Shampoo for Dark Hair
Verb sephora.com
$18.00
SHOP IT

Some dry shampoos can leave a chalky cast on darker strands, but this pigmented formula blends right in with your deep, dark hue. 

7 of 14
For Curls
Dry Shampoo Foam
Ouai nordstrom.com
$28.00
SHOP IT

Hear us out: Foam is the new mousse. This innovation won't disrupt your curl pattern, but will still give you a voluminous refresh. And it smells like an Italian garden, to boot. 

8 of 14
For Sensitive Scalps
Fresh Affair Refreshing Fine Fragrance Dry Shampoo
Kérastase sephora.com
$36.00
SHOP IT

Rice starch gives this spray its oil-absorbing powers, but follows it up with Vitamin E to nourish the scalp, too. Its fresh, floral neroli scent gives it an elegant tilt, too. 

9 of 14
For Volume
Prêt-à-Powder
Bumble and bumble sephora.com
$28.00
SHOP IT

Dry shampoo isn't all about cleansing—it gives roots an extra volumizing bump. Massage this powder formula right into your scalp for a stylish boost. 

10 of 14
For Dry Hair
Scalp Revival Charcoal Biotin Dry Shampoo
Briogeo amazon.com
$24.00
SHOP IT

If breakage is a big concern, excess build-up of grease and product can contribute to it. This formula's formula contains charcoal to absorb oil, while biotin strengthens and nourishes your roots to prevent further damage. 

11 of 14
For Congested Hair
First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo
IGK ulta.com
$27.00
SHOP IT

When things are dire, reach for this heavy-duty powerhouse. Potent charcoal deep cleans the scalp and your roots for a quick rinse, minus the shower.  

12 of 14
For Volume
Death Valley Dry Shampoo
R+CO nordstrom.com
$32.00
SHOP IT

It's named after the driest place on earth for a reason: the formula adds grip and volume to the hair while zapping unwanted moisture from sweat or oil.

13 of 14
For Texture
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
Oribe nordstrom.com
$48.00
SHOP IT

This luxe classic has stuck around for a reason. It soothes the scalp while cleansing, and its addictive scent clings to strands all day to hide any unwanted odors. 

14 of 14
For Damaged Hair
Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
Kristin Ess target.com
$14.00
SHOP IT

Ess' formula is super affordable, but it blows some of its more swanky competition out of the water thanks to the brand's proprietary strengthening complex designed to reverse split ends and target damaged strands. 

