You may think an NFT is a .jpg image or digital art. (Or you may think NFTs aren’t really anything, depending on what you've heard.) But NFTs offer more substance than just a profile picture and can provide major benefits for creators, brands, and consumers. We’re demystifying NFTs and breaking down how you can benefit from the space—and showing you how to get started if you’d like to learn more and join the NFT community.

What's an NFT?

NFT stands for non-fungible token. An NFT is not a cryptocurrency, but, like cryptocurrencies, uses blockchain technology to assign ownership to digital (and physical) assets. Think of NFTs and cryptocurrencies as trains that run on a track (the blockchain). The blockchain provides the security and infrastructure that keeps the trains—NFTs and cryptocurrency—safe, without needing to be governed by a central figure or bank.

What makes NFTs special is that each NFT carries a unique numerical identifier, which allows for the tokenizing of real-world items. (That means the ability to securely buy, sell, and trade assets on the blockchain.)

Let’s break it down. If you purchase a film on Amazon Prime, you can only access that film on the Amazon Prime platform. You don’t "own" that film; you merely have permission to access it. However, if you purchase a film as an NFT, you have complete ownership of that file—without needing access to the platform you purchased it from. Your ownership of that file cannot be disputed, removed, or cancelled.

What makes NFTs special?

NFTs are a blockchain-based tool that allow digital ownership for the first time in our lifetime. Digital ownership means that we can access, use, and share our funds, data, digital files, collectibles, and more without needing a third party. NFTs offer the ability to prove ownership, give ownership, control scarcity and supply, and be paid and rewarded for the content and creative materials we put into the world.

NFTs are often art, but NFTs can also be connected to any asset—digital or physical—including music files, restaurant and hotel reservations, experiences, merchandise, real estate, and even voting records. NFTs can also be used to verify products or objects for counterfeit protection: a record of ownership that confirms authenticity.

For creators, the ability to distribute their work on the blockchain as an NFT offers the potential to create more wealth than if they use a third-party centralized system—such as Spotify, iTunes, or a traditional art agent—that take a commission and cannot offer lifelong royalties.

Why should I buy an NFT?

Art, digital and physical, is the most publicized type of NFT right now, but NFTs offer additional utility. NFTs can give access to community opportunities and clubs. One NFT can grant us access to self-care tools and events, from sound baths to yoga sessions to remote cooking classes.

Other NFT projects offer the opportunity to gain access to IRL events and experiences, the same way a membership card might. Other NFTs can be musical albums, like Imogen Heap’s collection of six audio visual album NFTs. Not only can she distribute her music as she wishes, but she can benefit as an artist from royalties, setting scarcity, and creative control.

Many NFTs also create impact IRL, from projects that donate to the worldwide education of women (like Flower Girls NFT) to the rebuilding of coral reefs (such as SUPERCOCO-NFT). Other NFTs can be used as vouchers for unique experiences, where you can redeem the experience and keep the NFT as a souvenir afterwards.

How do I find and purchase an NFT?

While it may seem complicated, the process is not so different than buying a digital good (like an album from iTunes or a sewing pattern off Etsy). Here’s how to get started.

Look on NFT marketplaces and begin researching projects that resonate with you. (We like OpenSea as a place to start.) Log in with your cryptocurrency wallet to begin browsing. If you don’t have a crypto wallet set up yet, you can download MetaMask, a software wallet. Select three projects and begin following the community on social media. (Discord is a popular channel for NFT projects.) See if the community and benefits NFT holders receive suit you. Once you decide to purchase an NFT from a marketplace, ensure you have enough of the required cryptocurrency to purchase both the NFT and cover the gas fee (a transaction fee required to move NFT to your custody).

What to know about NFTs