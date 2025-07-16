A hot new bombshell has entered the Call Her Daddy studios. After six weeks of challenges, confessionals, and being a "sensitive gangster" on Season 7 of Love Island USA, Amaya "Papaya" Espinal jetted from the Fiji villa to L.A. The winner's first stop? An exclusive tell-all with Alex Cooper.

On the viral podcast, the 25-year-old swapped her usual Love Island attire (itty-bitty bikinis) for a more full-coverage outfit. She talked about that "Standing On Business Challenge" in a lacy baby pink skirt set, courtesy of the Australian brand Beginning Boutique.

Both pieces, including the sweetheart-neckline corset, featured pink lace over white lining. Amaya paired the lingerie top with the complementary mini skirt, with an elongated white lace trim that stopped above her knees. Together, the entire matching set retails for $110, but it's on sale right now for $45. Luckily for her, this lacy look didn't require ironing—so she can definitely get married to fellow winner, Bryan Arenales (IYKYK).

Much like her confessionals on Love Island, Amaya held nothing back while chatting with Cooper. Early on in the interview, she explained her now-viral "sensitive gangster" phrase, saying it's when "someone is very in touch with their feelings and isn't afraid to emote."

Amaya also admitted the first few days in the villa were "tough"—she cried herself to sleep, especially because of "how she was portrayed." As for "standing on business," she told Cooper she felt "blindsided" because none of the men tried to talk to her about "coming on too strong" separately. During the jaw-dropping challenge, she kept emotionally "blacking out" in disbelief.

America voted Amaya as the "most genuine" and "most trustworthy" islander. But who's the fakest, you ask? Amaya said, with little hesitation, "Austin."

Amaya: Love Island Tell All (Full Episode) - YouTube Watch On

Amaya's Call Her Daddy look could've fit right in with her villa attire. When she wasn't wearing a bold bikini (which was rare), she styled micro-mini skirts in pink, black, or ivory. She was especially partial to a matching set—her ruffled skirt set from Edikted sold out minutes after she wore it during Episode 8.

In the swimwear department, Amaya frequently channeled the Kardashian-Jenners in animal-print one-pieces. Fans loved her $35 leopard monokini from FashionNova so much, it's being restocked as we speak.

Amaya "Papaya" Espinal wore a leopard-print one-piece on Love Island USA. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's only been a few days since the season finale, so Amaya is still adjusting to post-villa fame. Once she's settled, however, she and Bryan plan to take turns visiting each other, no doubt with a matching set or two in her suitcase.

