I Track Celebrity Street Style for a Living—These 7 Affordable Spring Trends Are Officially A-List Material
Following Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner's street style has never led me wrong.
When I wake up in the morning, the collarless jacket Kendall Jenner could wear that day is (nearly) the first thing on my mind. When I drift off to sleep at night, visions of Bella Hadid's ballet sneakers dance in my head. As Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, tracking celebrity street style isn't just my job. It's a 24/7 commitment. Nothing makes me happier than spotting an emerging A-list favorite brand (like Dôen or Magda Butrym) before anyone else. Directing friends and readers toward the best indie brands or affordable Alo Yoga finds to get the same look feels even better.
This spring, the women whose outfits I watch the closest haven't only reaffirmed what I saw on the runways in Copenhagen, New York, and Paris this season. The celebrity street style trends they set each day are so compelling, I've had no choice but to shop them out myself. It's not all naked dresses and sheer tops, by the way. Most of what I'm seeing has real-world viability, like retro sneakers made for walking miles and breezy boho dresses transforming '70s style into something fresh.
Names like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez tend to have rich-girl styling connotations. This season, the pieces they're wearing on repeat can come with much more wallet-friendly price tags. Ahead, I'm outlining the spring 2025 trends celebrities are wearing in droves, and that anyone can recreate without an elite stylist (and billionaire budget).
The '70s Boho Dress Trend
Chemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé started a boho-chic revolution that celebrities simply can't resist this spring. Kaia Gerber has sampled flouncy lacy tops and nightgowns fitting the sun-soaked, southern California look. Sydney Sweeney copy and pasted entire Chloé runway looks for her own test-drive of the trend.
But my favorite rendition of the '70s-gone-modern look has to be the printed maxi dress, as exemplified by Daisy Edgar-Jones in Saint Laurent last week. She and stylist Dani Michelle balanced the witchy nature of her sidewalk-grazing, boho-chic maxi dress with a classic (if oversize) trench coat and slim sunglasses. Any of the dresses below would convey just as much Stevie Nicks energy with a long pendant necklace or three.
The Ballet Sneakers Trend
I spent two decades dancing competitively, so I'm always the harshest critic of ballerina-inspired trends. But I have to say, celebrities' takes on the ballet sneakers trend have leapt straight into my heart (and onto my shopping wish list).
I've tracked dozens of sightings this spring, from Jennifer Lawrence in Loewe's so-called "Ballet Runners" to Rihanna and Dua Lipa in Puma's foot-hugging Speedcat silhouette. Bella Hadid's satin Vivaia ballet sneakers are the most center stage-worthy of them all. First, because they actually reference dancer codes with ribbon laces and satin outers reminiscent of pointe-shoes. Second, because they don't skimp on the padded soles and flexible outers that make a shoe worth wearing (or dancing in) for miles.
The Retro Adidas Sneakers Trend
True story: Within minutes of hitting publish on my coverage of Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers, I turned around and immediately ordered the beige and black pair below. Retro sneakers are the foundation of nearly every outfit she wears around Manhattan, whether she's spotlighting her favorite La Ligne Colby pants or test-driving a new bag trend. Her chunky New Balance sneakers hadn't quite aligned with my personal style, and her aforementioned Loewe Ballet Runners were a tad out of my budget. Adidas Tokyos, however, are under $100 and pair with just about everything in my closet—which J.Law herself proved, styling them with Prada skirts and casual jeans in the span of a single week.
The Capri Leggings Trend
Marie Claire fashion editor Lauren Tappan announced the capri pants trend's return to the fashion zeitgeist on April 18, 2024. I, admittedly, needed more than a full calendar year to warm up to knee-length pants. A few sightings on Bella Hadid (paired with Coach bags one day and Ferragamo the next) warmed me up to the idea of capris over wide-leg trousers, but it's Hailey Bieber's black capri leggings by that finally sold me on the look. She made the controversial length way more approachable with a Mango trench coat, plain white tee, and slinky sandal heels. When my Free People capri leggings arrive in the mail, I'll follow that exact template.
The Butter Yellow Dress Trend
Some Coachella attendees left this year's festival with club bangers by Lisa or Lady Gaga pop hits stuck in their heads. I clicked out of the livestream still thinking about Kendall Jenner's perfect spring dress. Her exact drop-waist style by Proenza Schouler is long sold-out, but I still have plenty to shop. It's drenched in the inescapable butter yellow color trend that I've seen at dozens of other brands, from Aritzia and J.Crew to Banana Republic and Favorite Daughter. This shade is sunshine in a garment—no wonder it's the palette that Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, Beyoncé, and Blake Lively have also co-signed.
The Spring Barn Jacket Trend
I didn't need to know the label behind Jennifer Lopez's barn jacket to sense a similar style could easily replace my go-to trench coat this season. It's just as weatherproof and lightweight, but it has a rugged, utility edge. (And, most versions I want to impulse buy are less than $300.) There's much more styling potential here than throwing it over jeans and calling it a day, too. As Hailey Bieber previously proved, an oversize version can double as a mini dress.
The Cargo Bag Trend
I can't trust myself to stay organized with most oversize tote bags. So the rise of the cargo bag trend—totes and shoulder bags set with extra pockets—piqued my interest. Finally, a way to keep track of my AirPods, keys, and lip glosses without any effort! Dua Lipa and Charli XCX have been toting the Chanel 25 bag on repeat: the most elevated take on the silhouette, with a quilted leather outer and bookended external pockets. (Dua loves it so much, she owns it in at least four colors.) I want the same compartmentalization with a slightly more accessible cost—and found it in the smaller shoulder bags below.
