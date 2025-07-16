Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid's Favorite Mansur Gavriel Flats Are $150 Off During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Get them while they're hot.
There's no rest for my wallet this month. During Amazon Prime Day, I splurged on needs and wants alike, ranging from Bella Hadid's beloved Coach Brooklyn Bag to Kendall Jenner's $8 Hanes Tank (both needs, duh).
This week, I'm taking my sale-searching talents to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. However, I must give kudos to my eagle-eye editor, Halie LeSavage, who spotted Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid's beloved ballet flats among thousands of designer deals. (Everyone say, "Thank you, Halie.")
From now until August 3, Mansur Gavriel's best-selling Glove Flats are available for $295—33 percent off—instead of the usual $445. That's $150 you can spend on other sales, perhaps a luxe linen piece or two. The black shade worn by Holmes and Hadid is, unfortunately, still full price. Nordstrom offers the equally-chic Elefante and Jasmine shades (translation: taupe and ivory). It's for the best, because lighter flats are more versatile during the summer.
The brand describes its Glove Flats as a reimagining of "ballerina styles with a contemporary rounded toe and center seam." They're certainly no new design—the split-toe leather shoes debuted a decade ago in the Italian brand's inaugural shoe collection.
With their ten-year anniversary drawing near, Holmes finally gave the minimalist flats a go in July 2024. On a signature stroll through New York City, the local paired them with an equally no-fuss outfit: ivory linen trousers and a black T-shirt.
Fast forward to March 2025, when Hadid followed Holmes's lead. Before walking on Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2025 runway, the Glove Flats earned a spot in the supermodel's pre-show set. She winter-ified them with white crew socks, which matched her high-neck tank top. Then, Hadid's black leather theme finished with patent pants and an oversize leather bomber jacket.
To no surprise, the Glove Flats are selling fast (you can thank the Hadid effect). Once they inevitably sell out, wipe your tears, and shop Marie Claire's best shoe deals roundup. Steve Madden flip-flops (which bare a striking resemblance to Hailey Bieber's Toteme slides) are ripe for the taking at $60.
Shop On-Sale Flats Inspired by Mansur Gavriel
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.