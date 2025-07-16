There's no rest for my wallet this month. During Amazon Prime Day, I splurged on needs and wants alike, ranging from Bella Hadid's beloved Coach Brooklyn Bag to Kendall Jenner's $8 Hanes Tank (both needs, duh).

This week, I'm taking my sale-searching talents to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. However, I must give kudos to my eagle-eye editor, Halie LeSavage, who spotted Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid's beloved ballet flats among thousands of designer deals. (Everyone say, "Thank you, Halie.")

From now until August 3, Mansur Gavriel's best-selling Glove Flats are available for $295—33 percent off—instead of the usual $445. That's $150 you can spend on other sales, perhaps a luxe linen piece or two. The black shade worn by Holmes and Hadid is, unfortunately, still full price. Nordstrom offers the equally-chic Elefante and Jasmine shades (translation: taupe and ivory). It's for the best, because lighter flats are more versatile during the summer.

The brand describes its Glove Flats as a reimagining of "ballerina styles with a contemporary rounded toe and center seam." They're certainly no new design—the split-toe leather shoes debuted a decade ago in the Italian brand's inaugural shoe collection.

With their ten-year anniversary drawing near, Holmes finally gave the minimalist flats a go in July 2024. On a signature stroll through New York City, the local paired them with an equally no-fuss outfit: ivory linen trousers and a black T-shirt.

In July 2024, Katie gave the Mansur Gavriel Gloves a go around NYC. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Fast forward to March 2025, when Hadid followed Holmes's lead. Before walking on Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2025 runway, the Glove Flats earned a spot in the supermodel's pre-show set. She winter-ified them with white crew socks, which matched her high-neck tank top. Then, Hadid's black leather theme finished with patent pants and an oversize leather bomber jacket.

Come March, Gigi packed them in her Paris Fashion Week suitcase. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To no surprise, the Glove Flats are selling fast (you can thank the Hadid effect). Once they inevitably sell out, wipe your tears, and shop Marie Claire's best shoe deals roundup. Steve Madden flip-flops (which bare a striking resemblance to Hailey Bieber's Toteme slides) are ripe for the taking at $60.

