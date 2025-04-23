Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber Swear By These Affordable Nike Sneakers
An A-list look for less.
Dressing like a celebrity used to require membership in a high tax bracket. That's not the case in 2025, at the height of a trendy (and affordable) sneaker boom. In fact, plenty of Hollywood has been wearing under-$150 Nike sneakers as of late, making my shoe-obsessed heart soar.
Scroll on Instagram for more than five minutes, and you'll run into a photo of the latest Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber-approved sneakers, aka the Nike V2Ks. But their love for the classic swoosh goes back further than that. Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and Katie Holmes have all modeled Nike's original white sneakers like the Cortezes and Air Force 1s over the years. And if you needed any additional trendy affordable sneaker inspiration, just turn to Jennifer Lopez and her favorite athleisure brand: Even when J.Lo's hitting the gym with Chanel bags and luxury workout gear, she's tapping Nike to complete her look.
Nike might be the ultimate celebrity-favorite sneaker brand: Endless pairs are styled in infinite ways, and they're budget-friendly for all us fans tracking our favorite stars. Keep scrolling to shop every under-$150 Nike sneaker I've noticed celebrities wearing on repeat right now. Whether you're in the market for a work sneaker or a running shoe, I've found an A-list-approved option for you below.
The Nike V2K Sneaker
It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Nike V2Ks are A-listers' current favorite sneakers. Kaia Gerber declared them the new It sneaker in 2024, and it wasn't long before fellow celebs caught on. Kendall Jenner took after Gerber and wore her V2Ks in a matching gym outfit. Then there's Jennifer Lawrence, who wears her Nike V2K sneakers with everything from trendy bug-eye sunglasses to casual sweatpants. Just last week, the style gained another famous fan when Dakota Johnson stepped out in an all-black pair, cementing their status as the It-shoe of the moment. Between the metallic detailing and the ultra-cushioned sole, I can see why it has such broad appeal.
The Nike Cortez Sneaker
Fans of 2025's slim sneaker trend should head straight to the Nike Cortez. This retro sneaker hugs the foot for a slender, yet ultra-comfortable feel, which is why so many celebrities opt to wear them in their casual outfits. Emily Ratajkowski, for example, has worn hers with trench coats and matching athleisure sets on plenty of dog walks across NYC. The classic shoes have ties to the silver screen, too—let us not forget they're the red, white, and blue sneakers made famous by Farrah Fawcett's skateboarding ride in Charlie's Angels.
The Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker
I've been wearing Nike Air Force 1s since my pre-teen days, and I don't plan on retiring them anytime soon. The chunky sneakers are versatile enough to pair with everything in my wardrobe, from summer dresses to leggings. What's more, they're durable enough to last for multiple seasons.
I'm happy to see that I'm not the only one with a deep affinity for these Nikes. Bona fide style star Katie Holmes teamed her all-white sneakers with a sleek wool coat and jeans for a masterclass on high-low dressing last fall.
The Nike Interact Run Sneaker
Didn't you hear? Good old running sneakers aren't just for exercising these days. Jennifer Lawrence proved the trend had legs when she stepped out in her signature rich mom style wearing a trench coat, Nike sneakers, and black leggings. While her exact pair is currently sold out, you can get a similar sporty style with the under-$100 Interact Runs. These athletic shoes set you up for a comfy stride with an ultra-cushioned sole and stretchy upper—qualities I'm sure Lawrence herself would appreciate.
The Nike Metcon 6 Sneaker
I've worn these Nike sneakers at every single workout for the past year, and I couldn't imagine wearing anything else. They feature a wide, almost flat foot, so they offer plenty of stability and grip for weightlifting. They're also cushioned enough for long walks on the treadmill without complaints.
Don't just take my stamp of approval as encouragement to shop. Kendall Jenner wears the Nike Metcon 6s just as often as I do, whether she's joining Hailey Bieber at Pilates or running errands solo.
The Nike Air Presto Sneaker
Jennifer Lopez and her love for athleisure know no bounds, so I take her recommendations to heart. In true J.Lo fashion, the star paired her Dior-D Journey bag with Nike sneakers—to be more specific, the Air Prestos. These trainers have a chunkier, sporty look with a caged middle and sock-like fit. Choose from preset color combinations or design your ultimate Air Prestos on Nike's site.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
