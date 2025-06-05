With 3.6 million followers on Instagram, 2.7 million on TikTok, and a New York Times bestselling book, Vivian Tu, best known by her moniker "Your Rich BFF," has a lot of besties.

The financial expert and content creator began to gain a following at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has since continued to share short, easy-to-digest videos filled with her money tips and economic explanations, from the expenses of being a bridesmaid to understanding tariffs. The self-described former "Wall Street girlie" discusses these topics and more on the latest episode of the Marie Claire podcast "Nice Talk" with editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike.

If you've been noticing warnings of a looming recession—whether by reading the news or seeing all of those "recession indicator" memes—she has plenty of advice on how to prepare.

As Tu explains on "Nice Talk," a recession is generally defined as "two down quarters of GDP growth in a row."

"We're not quite there yet," she says, but "whether or not we're in a technical recession, I think people should start preparing."

For Tu, this means a few different things. First, "making sure that you have a bigger emergency fund than usual."

"I don't think people really understand the whole point of having an emergency fund," the 31-year-old says. "Yes, it's for catastrophic events—like you walk down the sidewalk, you trip and break your arm—but it's actually more so for the predictable things that could happen, like layoffs."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, during a recession, it could take longer to find a job if you are laid off, which means you'd need a bigger safety net, if possible. Tu also suggests getting your résumé up to date. She shares her thoughts on the podcast about what people with debt and investments should do ahead of a recession.

A post shared by Vivian Tu | Your Rich BFF (@your.richbff) A photo posted by on

For those with summer plans involving travel or weddings, Tu has advice for you, too.

"What I think we should all acknowledge is that we should not go into financial duress for other people's life moments," she says. "You can say no, and you should not feel weird about saying no." (Anyone invited to multiple weddings this year can breathe a sigh of relief!)

For bridesmaids, she suggests having an honest conversation with the bride if you are concerned about the costs of the bachelorette party, dress, travel, and hotels adding up. "'What are the most important things to you that I'm at?'" she suggests asking. "Make them pick or say, 'This is my budget for this. I want to be there for you on your special day, and I don't want your vision to be hindered by what I am able to spend. Is that okay? Or is there some way else I can support you?'"

Whether you're traveling for a wedding or otherwise this summer, you probably should have booked your tickets already, according to Tu. "You can't book your flight two weeks out anymore, my friends, you gotta plan this out three to six months in advance," she says. "If you are going international, if you can book that flight a year in advance, you're gonna be better off."

For more of Tu's advice—including the best time of year to travel and how to make the most of credit card rewards and airline miles—check out this week's installment of "Nice Talk". The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.