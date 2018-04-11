Today's Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Attends a Sporting Event in Dominatrix Leather

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj sat courtside at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Tuesday night to watch the LA Lakers take on the Houston Rockets, and she did so in a head-to-toe patent leather ensemble that would make Christian Grey himself blush.

Getty Images
Nicki wore her hair up and accessorized her all-leather look with black sunglasses (which she wore indoors, throughout the game because she can), fishnet stockings, and spiked heels.

Getty Images

Nicki was also caught using the front-facing camera on her phone as a mirror though, which honestly makes the entire situation at least 85 percent relatable.

Getty Images

Thank you, Nicki, for being everything we need on a Wednesday morning.

