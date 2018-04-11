Nicki Minaj Attends a Sporting Event in Dominatrix Leather

Nicki Minaj sat courtside at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Tuesday night to watch the LA Lakers take on the Houston Rockets, and she did so in a head-to-toe patent leather ensemble that would make Christian Grey himself blush.
Nicki wore her hair up and accessorized her all-leather look with black sunglasses (which she wore indoors, throughout the game because she can), fishnet stockings, and spiked heels.
Nicki was also caught using the front-facing camera on her phone as a mirror though, which honestly makes the entire situation at least 85 percent relatable.
Thank you, Nicki, for being everything we need on a Wednesday morning.