When it was announced that Nicki Minaj would be releasing Pink Friday 2, a sequel to her infamous debut studio album Pink Friday, Barbz around the world went wild. Now that the album is finally here, we've been treated to 22 new tracks and a press tour guaranteed to be filled with numerous campy looks. The latter was proven on Monday night when Minaj was spotted in not one but two different electric coats while at the Ed Sullivan Theater for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.' Minaj's neon fur coats were bold and unapologetically in their statement-making—descriptors that are also apt for the rapper herself.

The first of two vibrantly colored neon coats was a hot pink Alexandre Vauthier hooded fur coat that she paired with Duckie Confetti mink boots in a matching bright bubblegum shade. The Grammy-nominated artist wore a pair of latex pants and a plain white tank top sandwiched between the two hot Barbiecore pink pieces. With her title of "Queen of the Barbz" and the launch of Pink Friday 2, Minaj's fuchsia fashion moment was perfectly on theme.

Why stop there, though? Minaj did a quick outfit switch-up when leaving the late-night show, and her new look was even more outrageous than the first. We expect nothing less from the "Super Bass" artist. Her second look featured yet another fur coat in highlighter yellow. The hooded coat brushed the rapper's ankles, unlike her first fur, which fell below the waist. Keeping with the maximalist "more is more" theme, Minaj paired the statement outerwear piece with green, glitter knee-high Givenchy boots and light-wash jeans. While the coat is undoubtedly the star of this look, we cannot stop thinking about the knee-length hot pink wig that the rapper decided to sport. It's not a Minaj moment without some Barbie pink, right?

These looks come on the heels of some major news. Minaj announced earlier in the day that she would take "Gag City" to the stage with a 2024 arena tour. The Pink Friday 2 world tour starts in March, and general sale tickets go on sale to the public starting Dec. 15th. Our only hope is that this new "Pink Friday" era ushers in looks just as iconic as her early days. I mean, who can forget when she donned a hooded scarlet robe and brought a faux Pope as her date to the 2012 Grammy Awards? Or the year prior when she wore a head-to-toe Givenchy cheetah print look?

While Minaj's recent looks have notably been more subdued (if a black feathered bustier at The 2022 Met Gala counts as subdued), we can assume her tour looks will bring the outrageous, campy energy we all know and love. All we can say is: Barbz, get ready. "The Renaissance World Tour" and The Eras Tour were just warm-ups; Concert-dressing is about to reach new heights with Minaj back on stage.