Chrissy Teigen Shares a Heartfelt Essay About the Loss of Her Son Jack

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen shared a raw and emotional essay on Medium about the loss of her and John Legend's son, Jack. Earlier this month, the couple shared in a statement that they had lost their third child due to pregnancy complications. Teigen has since taken time to grieve, only breaking her silence to share screenshots of a thread posted to Twitter by her husband.

One month later, Teigen is ready to share the emotional experience of what the couple went through. In the essay, she spoke about letting their son go, and the emotions she has gone through since then.



Teigen also discussed why she asked Legend to take the black and white photos at the hospital after Jack's birth. In the essay, she explained:

I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.

I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.



You can read Teigen's beautiful essay here.

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

