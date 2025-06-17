Meghan Markle Explains Why She Shared Her Viral "Baby Mama Dance" Video

It's hard to imagine the Meghan Markle of five years ago sharing a video of herself dancing in the hospital with a big baby bump while about to give birth. That's because five years ago, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, had just stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family and were figuring out how to exist outside of that world—while still being very much publicly scrutinized by daring to exist outside of that world. Now, though, the Duchess of Sussex is taking back control of how she presents herself, and that includes posting a video of herself and Harry dancing their butts off in a hospital room to the viral "Baby Mama Dance" song.

Appearing on the June 17 episode of Aspire with Emma Grede, Meghan shared why she decided to post the video on her daughter Lilibet's birthday, four years after it was filmed.

Entrepreneur and podcast host Emma Grede said she couldn't stop watching the video and loved seeing this side of Meghan.

"I did, like, a little secret cheer, because I was like, well, that’s what I kind of want to see from you. Like, I want to see that happiness and that honesty and that 'I don’t give a fuck' kind of thing," Grede said.

"But also by the way, that wasn't yesterday," Meghan responded. "That was four years ago. So it’s also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life—a real, authentic, fun life— that’s happening behind the scenes."

The difference is, now Meghan is ready to share more of herself.

"I’m just grateful that now, being back on social, as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms," she added.

The video was one of three posts in celebration of Lili's fourth birthday. One post featured Meghan with Lili, one was about Harry with Lili, and the third was the video of both parents dancing as they awaited their second child's arrival.

"Four years ago today, this also happened," the duchess captioned the video. "Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do! 😂"

Other recent Instagrams from Meghan have included photos from a Beyoncé concert, a video of a family trip to Disneyland, and posts celebrating holidays and birthdays. Plus, she talks about her career, including her podcast and Netflix show. And while she does feature her children—in addition to Lilibet, she has six-year-old Archie—sharing on Meghan's terms means that she obscures their faces. It also means disabling the comments section—can't blame her for that!