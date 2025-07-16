Queen Camila Receives an Unprecedented Honor as First Woman in the U.K. and First Royal to Hold Post Created by Henry VIII

Queen Camilla has been awarded a unique royal honor just in time for her 78th birthday on Thursday, July 17. The Queen—a longtime supporter of the Royal Navy—has become the first woman and the first member of the Royal Family to be named Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom. The prestigious appointment, which dates back to the reign of King Henry VIII, recognizes her ongoing dedication to the Navy and was announced ahead of her visit to Devon on July 16, during which she visited the Royal Navy submarine HMS Astute.

Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff (via the Telegraph) said Camilla's new role "will further enhance Her Majesty's relationship with the service."

On Wednesday, The Queen, who has served as Lady Sponsor of HMS Astute since 2007, marked the end of the submarine's historic first commission. Having maintained a close connection with the vessel over the years, Queen Camilla has written regularly to the crew and, according to a naval source, recently "sent English breakfast tea and shortbread, which was 'really well received on board.'"

Queen Camilla, Lady Sponsor of HMS Astute, visited the submarine and its crew on July 16. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crew members took their hats off to salute The Queen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Until now, the title of Vice Admiral—created in 1513—had always been held by distinguished naval officers, most recently the late Admiral Lord Boyce, who died in 2022 after a four-decade-long military career.

But with Camilla's deep ties to the Royal Navy—and an obvious affection for its people—her groundbreaking appointment signals a modern chapter in the centuries-old tradition. As Gen Sir Gwyn summed up, "Her Majesty's visit has been a tremendous boost for morale, and the honorary appointment reflects the high regard in which Her Majesty is held by all of us."

In addition to spending time with the crew of HMS Astute on Wednesday, The Queen also marked the 30th anniversary of nearby Little Bridge House children's hospice, of which she serves as patron.

