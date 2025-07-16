Princess Kate's New Ring Stack Is "A Master Class in Symbolic Storytelling"
Jewelry experts weigh in on the Princess of Wales's meaningful gems.
When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010, he gave her what is arguably the most famous engagement ring in the world: The 12-carat Ceylon sapphire belonging to his late mother, Princess Diana. Princess Kate added a traditional Welsh gold wedding band when she married William in 2011, and over the years, has also sported sparkling eternity rings. But during the 2025 Wimbledon championships, she wore a stack of three bands together with her iconic engagement ring for the first time.
The Princess of Wales debuted a stack of eternity rings with her wedding band in summer 2024, going without Diana's signature sapphire ring in a Paris Olympics video and a Reel announcing she'd completed chemotherapy treatment. Along with her yellow gold wedding ring, Kate wore the Annoushka diamond band believed to have been a gift from Prince William after Prince George's 2013 birth. Added to the mix was a sapphire and diamond Etincelle De Cartier wedding band and a thinner diamond eternity ring.
Princess Kate wore the stack sans engagement ring again in October 2024 and during her first appearance of 2025 while visiting the hospital where she was treated for cancer—and although she's worn her enormous sapphire to plenty of events since, Wimbledon marked the first time she paired her engagement ring with multiple eternity bands. During the championships, she appeared to leave her new diamond eternity band at home, choosing to wear her Cartier ring with her older diamond eternity band.
Princess Kate's new ring stack is full of symbolism, as two jewelry experts tell Marie Claire. "Eternity rings traditionally symbolize lasting love and life’s milestones," Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone jewelers says. "For the princess, wearing them alongside her engagement ring for the first time may reflect a deeper, more personal story—one rooted in family, motherhood, and quiet strength. It’s a subtle shift that suggests she’s embracing not just the legacy of a single iconic gem, but the layered journey that has followed."
Nilesh Rakholia, jewelry expert and Founder of Abelini, adds that "Kate's decision to add a sapphire and diamond eternity band to her ring stack is a master class in symbolic storytelling."
"By keeping Diana’s ring as the cornerstone of this stack, Kate doesn't diminish its significance but rather amplifies it," Rakholia says. "This cohesive sapphire motif powerfully connects the past with the present, showing that Diana's legacy is not only honored but actively woven into the fabric of Kate's public persona."
Princess Kate's ring stack isn't just sentimental—it's right on trend, too.
"The ring stacking trend has surged recently, potentially because it allows for immense personalization and self-expression," Rakholia says. "Individuals can curate unique combinations that tell their life story, commemorate milestones, and adapt to their evolving style."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.