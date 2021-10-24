Today's Top Stories
1
It’s Time to End Equal Pay Days and Pass the ERA
2
Why I'm Loving Longchamp's Greenest Travel Bag
3
Get Ready for Some Incredible Books in 2022
4
The Brow Growth Serums That Really Work
5
Win Halloween With One of Those Costumes for Duos

Princess Diana Would Be “Horrified” By How She’s Shown On-Screen, Says Source

“She would not want to be remembered as someone who was destructive towards the monarchy.”

diana, princess of wales 1961 1997 sitting on a step at her home, highgrove house, in doughton, gloucestershire, 18th july 1986 photo by tim graham photo library via getty images
Tim GrahamGetty Images

We live in thrilling times if you’re a fan of Princess Diana biopics. First, there’s the upcoming season of The Crown, in which Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will portray Diana during the last years of her marriage to Prince Charles (she’s taking over for Emma Corrin, who sweetly played younger Diana). And of course, there’s Spencer, the buzzed-about new film starring Kristen Stewart as the Princess during the fateful Christmas weekend that signaled the end of her marriage to Charles, which hits theaters November 5.

But according to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the editor of Majesty magazine who interviewed Diana and knew her personally, the late Princess wouldn’t be as enthusiastic about the portrayals as the public is.

london may 7 file photo princess diana, princess of wales with her sons prince william and prince harry attend the heads of state ve remembrance service in hyde park on may 7, 1995 in london, england photo by anwar husseingetty images
Diana with young William and Harry in 1995.
Anwar HusseinGetty Images

First, says Seward in an interview with Express UK, Diana would perhaps take umbrage with how her marriage is shown on-screen. “She would be very sad that people think she and Charles never loved each other; that wasn’t true,” says Seward. “She would be horrified at the way she’s portrayed now.”

Seward also had some unkind words for Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín who also directed Jackie about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The film, which is less of a biopic and more of an avant garde reflection on the pressures Princess Diana faced within the royal family, is apparently not very accurate to the image Diana wanted to give off, according to Seward.

“They’ve piled every bad thing into one weekend which is taking poetic license a little far,” she told the publication. “I don’t think Diana saw herself as a victim at all. She saw herself as a single woman before the end of her marriage.”

cirencester, united kingdom june 30 prince charles,the prince of wales kissing princess diana at prizegiving after a polo match at cirencester photo by tim graham photo library via getty images
Diana and Prince Charles.
Tim GrahamGetty Images

And while we tend to think of Diana as someone who played by her own rules, Seward says that isn’t how Diana would have characterized her role in the royal family. “She would not want to be remembered as someone who was destructive towards the monarchy,” Seward said.

Spencer hits theaters November 5, if you’re inclined to see for yourself how it approaches the subject of this beloved, complicated woman.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Cambridges Head Out on Vacation
Spice Girls Reunion Tour Might Feature Posh Spice
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Charles' Revealing Joke About the Throne
Some People Think Prince Harry Sounds American Now
Prince Charles May Make Buckingham Palace a Museum
Chrissy's Daughter Luna Is Learning to Read
The Queen Spent a Night in Hospital
Kate and Will Made Emma Watson Crack Up
Blake Lively Called Out an Instagram Account
Khloé and Tristan Have "No Label" Right Now