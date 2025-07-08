Lady Kitty Spencer Embraces Roman Holiday Style in a Crisp White Gucci Dress and Aquazzura Heels

After a quick scroll through your Instagram or TikTok feed, it feels like everyone is escaping to Italy this summer, and Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, is no different. The 34-year-old model was joined by the likes of Diane Kruger, Princess Eugenia of Hanover and Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, at a glamorous weekend in Rome celebrating the launch of Aquazzura x Mytheresa's capsule collection—and Spencer leaned into two of summer's biggest trends during her Italian sojourn.

A dinner held in an ancient Roman temple was the perfect place for Lady Kitty to deliver a butter yellow moment. For the celeb-and-royal-filled event, she wore a plunging floral Rodarte gown trimmed with a rosette pin, pairing it with a raffia Aquazzura clutch and bejeweled Aquazzura high-heeled sandals. If the dress looks familiar, it's the same style former Made in Chelsea star Sophie Habboo wore to a recent King's Trust event at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Kitty Spencer wore a butter yellow gown with an Aquazzura clutch and heels. (Image credit: Lucas Possiede)

Spencer posed with (from left) Aquazzura's founder and creative director, Edgardo Osorio, Stella Maxwell and Lady Lola Bute. (Image credit: Lucas Possiede)

With heat waves sweeping the globe, breezy white dresses have been everywhere, and Lady Kitty leaned into the crisp, cool aesthetic in a Gucci mini dress at a July 4 brunch in Rome. The model exuded 1960s glam in a pair of white cat-eye Aquazurra sunglasses, carrying an on-trend straw bucket bag trimmed with 3-D sea creature details.

Spencer—whose younger twin sisters, Amelia and Eliza, recently delivered a matching moment at Royal Ascot—kept the all-white theme going with a pair of royally approved bow-tie heels. Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Princess Kate are both fans of Aquazurra's signature bow-trimmed pumps, and Lady Kitty wore an updated broderie style to the buzzy brunch.

Lady Kitty Spencer, surrounded by Edgardo Osorio, Marchioness Emma Thynn and Lawrence van Hagen, is seen in a Gucci dress with Aquazzura accessories. (Image credit: Lucas Possiede)

The Marchioness of Bath and Kitty Spencer are seen at the Aquazzura Bar at Hotel de Russie. (Image credit: Lucas Possiede)

Spencer, wearing bow-trimmed Aquazzura pumps, carried a trendy fish-themed bag to the brunch. (Image credit: Lucas Possiede)

"A Roman experience with @aquazzura & @mytheresa.com 💫," Lady Kitty captioned an Instagram post sharing some highlights of her trip. "I loved every moment with you @edgardoaquazzura & @ricardofromportugal - thank you for the most spoiling trip!! 🤍."