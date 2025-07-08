Lady Kitty Spencer Embraces Roman Holiday Style in a Crisp White Gucci Dress and Aquazzura Heels
Princess Diana's niece is soaking up la dolce vita.
After a quick scroll through your Instagram or TikTok feed, it feels like everyone is escaping to Italy this summer, and Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, is no different. The 34-year-old model was joined by the likes of Diane Kruger, Princess Eugenia of Hanover and Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, at a glamorous weekend in Rome celebrating the launch of Aquazzura x Mytheresa's capsule collection—and Spencer leaned into two of summer's biggest trends during her Italian sojourn.
A dinner held in an ancient Roman temple was the perfect place for Lady Kitty to deliver a butter yellow moment. For the celeb-and-royal-filled event, she wore a plunging floral Rodarte gown trimmed with a rosette pin, pairing it with a raffia Aquazzura clutch and bejeweled Aquazzura high-heeled sandals. If the dress looks familiar, it's the same style former Made in Chelsea star Sophie Habboo wore to a recent King's Trust event at Buckingham Palace.
With heat waves sweeping the globe, breezy white dresses have been everywhere, and Lady Kitty leaned into the crisp, cool aesthetic in a Gucci mini dress at a July 4 brunch in Rome. The model exuded 1960s glam in a pair of white cat-eye Aquazurra sunglasses, carrying an on-trend straw bucket bag trimmed with 3-D sea creature details.
Spencer—whose younger twin sisters, Amelia and Eliza, recently delivered a matching moment at Royal Ascot—kept the all-white theme going with a pair of royally approved bow-tie heels. Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Princess Kate are both fans of Aquazurra's signature bow-trimmed pumps, and Lady Kitty wore an updated broderie style to the buzzy brunch.
"A Roman experience with @aquazzura & @mytheresa.com 💫," Lady Kitty captioned an Instagram post sharing some highlights of her trip. "I loved every moment with you @edgardoaquazzura & @ricardofromportugal - thank you for the most spoiling trip!! 🤍."
