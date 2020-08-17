Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in seasons five and six of Netflix show The Crown, taking over the role from Emma Corrin.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," Debicki said in a statement. "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series."

Debicki joins Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Debicki's acting resume includes The Night Manager, Widows, Vita & Virginia, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, plus she stars in upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Tenet. In a statement shared on The Crown's official Twitter, she said, "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."



Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

Debicki will play Diana alongside Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

