'The Crown' Casts Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Seasons 5 and 6

By Emily Dixon
venice, italy september 7 editors note image has been digitally retouched elizabeth debicki attends the photo call for the burnt orange heresy during the 76th venice film festival on september 7, 2019 in venice, italy photo by kurt kriegercorbis via getty images
Kurt Krieger - CorbisGetty Images
  • Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in seasons five and six of Netflix show The Crown, taking over the role from Emma Corrin.
  • "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," Debicki said in a statement. "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series."
  • Debicki joins Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

    Netflix series The Crown has cast its second Princess Diana! Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana in the show's final two seasons, as the BBC reports. She'll succeed Emma Corrin, who'll introduce Diana when season four is released this fall. According to the BBC, seasons five and six of the show will cover "the break-up of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage and her death in 1997, which plunged the Royal Family into crisis."

    Debicki's acting resume includes The Night Manager, Widows, Vita & Virginia, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, plus she stars in upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Tenet. In a statement shared on The Crown's official Twitter, she said, "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Debicki will play Diana alongside Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Harry Potter alum Staunton's casting was announced in January; in a statement, she said, "I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan's scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative time and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.


