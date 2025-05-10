Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would Be "Proud" of Prince Harry's Candid BBC Interview
"She liked to say exactly what she thought and then deal with the consequences afterwards."
Prince Harry was recently in the U.K. for a court appeal regarding the loss of his security privileges as a member of the Royal Family. After the case was dismissed, the Duke of Sussex gave an intimate and candid interview to the BBC, in which he discussed his relationships with King Charles and Prince William. According to a royal expert, Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, would be "proud" of her son's decision to speak so openly on a difficult topic.
During an appearance on Hello!'s "A Right Royal Podcast," royal expert and author Ingrid Seward shared her opinion on how Princess Diana would have reacted to Prince Harry's BBC interview. "I think she might have been proud," Seward explained, suggesting Diana might have said, "I'm glad you said what you thought."
Seward continued, "I think she would, I'm guessing, that she might have been quite proud of him for speaking up and saying what he thought, because that's what she liked. She liked to say exactly what she thought and then deal with the consequences afterwards, which is, of course, what happened to her."
Another royal expert and friend of Princess Diana, Richard Kay, recently discussed how the late royal would have reacted to meeting Meghan Markle. While appearing on the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" show, Kay said, "[N]one of us really know, but I think there is something about Meghan that Diana would have found not just intriguing, but slightly liberating."
Kay also suggested that Princess Diana would have been happy about Prince Harry's choice to leave the U.K. for California. "I think she would have admired Harry's decision to settle in America," Kay noted on the show. "She wouldn't have admired, however, the rift with William."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
