Nicole Kidman Recreates Her Braless 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Premiere Look for Balenciaga's Paris Couture Week Show
Masha, meet Demna.
At last, Nicole Kidman has made her first appearance at Paris Couture Week. She couldn't have picked a more appropriate show.
On July 9, the Nine Perfect Strangers star attended Balenciaga's 54th Couture Collection presentation, watching Kim Kardashian walk the runway and Demna take his final bow as creative director. The latter's new line ranged from Old Hollywood references and nods to "La Bourgeoisie," to reinterpretations of technical "business" jackets—the likes of which would look right at home in Kidman's character's formidable on-screen wardrobe.
It's exactly this aesthetic that Kidman herself embraced for Wednesday's show. She arrived to the venue wearing a simple, black suit with nothing underneath. Jason Bolden styled her longline, single-breasted blazer with a pair of tailored trousers and cinched them with a sleek leather belt. Kidman finished off the look with black sunglasses and a pair of glossy, patent leather pointed-toe pumps.
The only thing missing from her Couture Week look was Masha's brutalist blunt bob haircut. Instead, Kidman wore her own blonde hair in sleek, subtle waves.
The look is one Kidman has worn both on screen and on the red carpet. Masha sports several similar all-black outfits in Season 2—a fact that has seemingly inspired Kidman's own outfit choices. Months prior, on May 15, the actor embraced another power suit for a Nine Perfect Strangers event, also wearing this set with nothing underneath.
Kidman's newly-adapted on-screen aesthetic is a 180-degree shift from the wavy-haired, earth mother persona she embodied during Season 1, but it certainly aligns more with her individual style. The actor has always gravitated toward the elegant and streamlined, over breezy florals. Essentially, she was made for this role.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.