At last, Nicole Kidman has made her first appearance at Paris Couture Week. She couldn't have picked a more appropriate show.

On July 9, the Nine Perfect Strangers star attended Balenciaga's 54th Couture Collection presentation, watching Kim Kardashian walk the runway and Demna take his final bow as creative director. The latter's new line ranged from Old Hollywood references and nods to "La Bourgeoisie," to reinterpretations of technical "business" jackets—the likes of which would look right at home in Kidman's character's formidable on-screen wardrobe.

It's exactly this aesthetic that Kidman herself embraced for Wednesday's show. She arrived to the venue wearing a simple, black suit with nothing underneath. Jason Bolden styled her longline, single-breasted blazer with a pair of tailored trousers and cinched them with a sleek leather belt. Kidman finished off the look with black sunglasses and a pair of glossy, patent leather pointed-toe pumps.

The only thing missing from her Couture Week look was Masha's brutalist blunt bob haircut. Instead, Kidman wore her own blonde hair in sleek, subtle waves.

Nicole Kidman wore a black suit to Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor went braless, wearing nothing but a blazer and pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look is one Kidman has worn both on screen and on the red carpet. Masha sports several similar all-black outfits in Season 2—a fact that has seemingly inspired Kidman's own outfit choices. Months prior, on May 15, the actor embraced another power suit for a Nine Perfect Strangers event, also wearing this set with nothing underneath.

Kidman attended Hulu's Season 2 red carpet event for Nine Perfect Strangers in a similar black suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She styled the look similarly, choosing to go bare-chested beneath her glitzy suit jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kidman's newly-adapted on-screen aesthetic is a 180-degree shift from the wavy-haired, earth mother persona she embodied during Season 1, but it certainly aligns more with her individual style. The actor has always gravitated toward the elegant and streamlined, over breezy florals. Essentially, she was made for this role.

