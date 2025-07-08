Princess Diana and Princess Kate's Favorite Superga Sneakers Are Majorly Marked Down For Amazon Prime Day

Princess Kate has been one of Superga's most devoted fans for nearly a decade, having worn the brand's trusty canvas sneakers at least a dozen times since 2016. But even though the Princess of Wales is famous for her love of the classic trainers, it's Princess Diana who was the OG Superga influencer. Luckily for royal fashion fans, the same color the late royal wore is on sale for Amazon Prime Day—and the $70 sneakers are now less than $30.

This year, Prime Day kicked off on Tuesday, July 8, and will last all the way through Friday, July 11, with four days filled with celeb-and-royal-approved deals, including summer shoes. Both Kate and Diana have counted on Superga's 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers, and while the current Princess of Wales prefers a basic white shade or olive green, Princess Diana owned a navy pair.

Princess Diana wore a navy pair of Supergas on a 1997 trip to Angola. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is seen wearing her go-to white Superga sneakers in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate often wears her sneakers with more casual outfits—and even shorts—but Diana gave a businessy blue blazer a laid-back twist by wearing navy Superga trainers and light-wash jeans during a trip to Angola shortly before her 1997 death.

Both Diana's blue sneakers and an eggshell shade are deeply discounted for Prime Day, but Kate's white Superga trainers are also on sale this week at $45.

Along with Superga sneaks, you'll find other shoes with the royal stamp of approval on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Meghan Markle and a slew of Marie Claire editors are fans of Rothy's recycled flats, and the brand's signature style, The Point, is marked down to $89.

And Veja, a brand beloved by both the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Kate, also has styles on offer this Prime Day, including various colors of its Campo sneaker for under $130.