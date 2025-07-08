Princess Kate Breaks Her Tiara Drought in Dramatic Red Caped Gown and a Major New Honor From King Charles
It's her first state banquet since 2023.
It's been almost two years since the Princess of Wales has worn a tiara, but that streak has finally been broken—and she made sure to pull out all the stops. Princess Kate attended her first state banquet since 2023 on Tuesday, July 8, joining the Royal Family at Windsor Castle after attending a ceremonial welcome for French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.
In a first for the couple, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a photo on social media ahead of the banquet, writing, "Ready for what promises to be a wonderful State Banquet this evening in Windsor 🇫🇷🇬🇧."
Fashion fans have long been wondering if the princess would continue to support Sarah Burton—who recently moved to Givenchy from Alexander McQueen—after the designer created Kate's wedding dress and a number of other pieces for the royal. But that question was answered on Tuesday when the Princess of Wales posed in a stunning scarlet gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy.
Kate and William state banquet
A photo posted by on
The floaty silk creponne style features a banded waist and soft pleats at the bodice along with a sheer cape, and its red shade paid tribute to the French flag. The princess paired her new dress with Princess Diana's go-to sparkler, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara, adding a matching red Givenchy clutch covered in lily of the valley embroidery—a symbolic touch since the flower is beloved in France. Kate added another meaningful accessory for the evening, choosing Queen Elizabeth's Greville diamond chandelier earrings.
However, it was what was pinned to her dress that attracted attention by eagle-eyed royal watchers. Above the yellow piece of fabric pinned with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth was a new, pale blue ribbon with The King's portrait dangling from it, known as the Royal Family Order of King Charles III.
Royal historian Jessica Storoschuk tells Marie Claire that Princess Kate is the fifth person to receive the order, which is an honor given by the monarch to female members of the family. Previously, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester received royal orders from The King.
"The order features a miniature created by artist Elizabeth Meek—notably, the miniature was created on polymin, an alternative to ivory," the An Historian About Town blogger says. "The Tudor Crown in diamonds and enamel tops the portrait, with both mounted on a pale blue ribbon of watered silk made by milliner Philip Treacy."
While Kate made a statement in red, other royal ladies at the banquet went for white, honoring another color from the French flag. Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester all wore white gowns with tiaras to the event.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.