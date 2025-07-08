It's been almost two years since the Princess of Wales has worn a tiara, but that streak has finally been broken—and she made sure to pull out all the stops. Princess Kate attended her first state banquet since 2023 on Tuesday, July 8, joining the Royal Family at Windsor Castle after attending a ceremonial welcome for French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

In a first for the couple, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a photo on social media ahead of the banquet, writing, "Ready for what promises to be a wonderful State Banquet this evening in Windsor 🇫🇷🇬🇧."

Fashion fans have long been wondering if the princess would continue to support Sarah Burton—who recently moved to Givenchy from Alexander McQueen—after the designer created Kate's wedding dress and a number of other pieces for the royal. But that question was answered on Tuesday when the Princess of Wales posed in a stunning scarlet gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy.

Kate and William state banquet A photo posted by on

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen arriving at Windsor Castle on July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The floaty silk creponne style features a banded waist and soft pleats at the bodice along with a sheer cape, and its red shade paid tribute to the French flag. The princess paired her new dress with Princess Diana's go-to sparkler, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara, adding a matching red Givenchy clutch covered in lily of the valley embroidery—a symbolic touch since the flower is beloved in France. Kate added another meaningful accessory for the evening, choosing Queen Elizabeth's Greville diamond chandelier earrings.

However, it was what was pinned to her dress that attracted attention by eagle-eyed royal watchers. Above the yellow piece of fabric pinned with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth was a new, pale blue ribbon with The King's portrait dangling from it, known as the Royal Family Order of King Charles III.

The princess wore The Order of King Charles III for the first time on July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie, followed by Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester, wore white gowns to the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal historian Jessica Storoschuk tells Marie Claire that Princess Kate is the fifth person to receive the order, which is an honor given by the monarch to female members of the family. Previously, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester received royal orders from The King.

"The order features a miniature created by artist Elizabeth Meek—notably, the miniature was created on polymin, an alternative to ivory," the An Historian About Town blogger says. "The Tudor Crown in diamonds and enamel tops the portrait, with both mounted on a pale blue ribbon of watered silk made by milliner Philip Treacy."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Kate made a statement in red, other royal ladies at the banquet went for white, honoring another color from the French flag. Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester all wore white gowns with tiaras to the event.