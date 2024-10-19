Fans are Convinced Jason Kelce Fell Asleep During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has officially kicked off the final leg of her history-making Eras Tour, but one former NFL star appears to be less than enthused.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Swift took the stage in Miami, debuting several costume changes while she performed to a sea of fans and Hollywood A-listers alike. In addition to celebrities like Tom Brady, Serena Williams and TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family were in attendance.

Kelce — big brother to Swift's beau, Travis Kelce —arrived with his wife, Kylie, and two daughters, Wyatt, 5 and Elliotte, 3. However, at one point during Swift's performance, Kelce appeared to take a little rest, according to a photo that quickly circulated online.

In the photo, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former NFL star can be seen sitting back in his seat, his eyes closed, while his wife and the rest of the crowd remain standing around him.

"Sometimes I feel like everyone is a sexy baby and I’m a monster on a hill," one fan captioned the photo on X, quoting Swift's song "Anti-Hero."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's unclear as to whether or not Kelce truly was asleep while Swift was on stage, Kelce fans and Swifties alike are convinced he was catching some Zzzs during the show.

"Weren’t they just talking about how the Kelce boys can sleep anywhere?" one X user commented.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"@JasonKelce are you just resting your eyes for a second?" another asked online.

"I guess you could say that @JasonKelce had a little bitty cat nap," another posted.

"When your daughters find out cats aren’t poisonous AND your wife tells you that you’re not allowed to take your shirt off," another wrote on X, referring to Kelce's iconic appearance at last year's Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL divisional round playoff game, when the retired star ripped off his shirt and shotgunned some beers while in the stands.

"Caught in 4K," Kelce's hit podcast New Heights' official X account posted in response to the viral photo, hinting that maybe, just maybe, Kelce was getting a little shut-eye after all.

Jason Kelce celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite potentially falling asleep in Miami, Kelce is a well-known Swiftie, at times even getting emotional when discussing Swift's Eras Tour.

"It was amazing," Kelce said of Swift's show in England during an episode of his podcast, co-hosted with his brother, Travis.

"It was insanely impressive. Obviously Taylor's an amazing singer, songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be perfect at that level for [that many hours].

"If I did what she did for one song I would have to change my clothes … man I'm tired of drinking these beers and Taylor's still singing!" Kelce continued at the time. "[I] can't feel my hand anymore because all these friendship bracelets are cutting off my circulation."