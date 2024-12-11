I understand the appeal of an understated manicure. The black cherry nail trend looks expensive. The mocha mousse nail trend? It’s a Hailey Bieber-approved shade that hints towards a 20-count Birkin collection. But that’s not to say that quiet luxury is the only way for a manicure to radiate opulence. Case in point: Greek goddess nails, the anti-minimalism manicure trend coming out on top for 2025. According to Pinterest, searches for “goddess nails” are up 760 percent.

The maximalist design has already infiltrated the celebrity nail circuit. One look at Cynthia Erivo’s intricate manicures during the Wicked press tour is enough to confirm the spike. But Jennifer Lopez’s birthday Bridgerton manicure, adorned with metallic molding, and Sha’Carri Richardson’s bling-centric sets only further cement the goddess aesthetic’s place in the beauty zeitgeist.

There are levels of intensity that accompany the goddess manicure trend, but the key lies in color theory. “When you think of the word goddess, you immediately think of gold,” says celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce. “This type of nail design can range from a gold chrome nail and 3D gold accents or charms to gold foil with a mix of jewel-toned accents.”

Unlike the understated short, square shapes popping up on the hands of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, Greek goddess manicures are accompanied by lavishness and length you’d expect to find on Athena or Aphrodite. “Long nails on a goddess symbolize power, femininity, and creativity,” says Boyce. Acrylics or gel extensions are the best way to commit to the bigger-is-better goddess nail energy fully. Greek goddess nails should be the antithesis of subtle—that’s the point. They’re the logo-mania equivalent of the manicure industry.

That being said, the products you’ll want on hand to execute the goddess vibe are extensive. Gold polish—like Aprés Golden Anniversary, Essie’s Good as Gold, or Olive and June’s OJBH—is the bare minimum. You’ll want to consider metallic bows, pearls, gemstones, or chains that mimic the riches you’d unearth at the bottom of Atlantis. If that sounds a bit above your DIY capabilities (it certainly exceeds mine), Glamnetic, OPI, and Kiss make elaborate press-on alternatives.

For all the Greek goddess nail inspiration you could possibly need ahead of your next salon appointment or DIY session, keep scrolling.

Poseidon's Touch

A post shared by NAILS OF LA (@nails_of_la)

A touch of blue not only nod's the origin of the mythical nail trend, but also adds a bit of excitement to the otherwise monochromatic accent color.

Fused With French

A post shared by NAILS OF LA (@nails_of_la)

An easy, less over-the-top take on the trend, this gold flake French is tasteful and tame, while still giving off a luxurious energy. Plus, it's actually an easy option if you want to DIY.

Molten Lava

A post shared by HERNAILZBYK (@hernailzbyk)

A professional nail artist is necessary for a look like this, but I promise the two-hour appointment will be worthwhile. The attention to detail is incredible. I'm all for the green accents (still on an Elphaba kick), but you could swap out the emeralds for rubies and make this a Christmas mani.

Money, Honey

A post shared by Angie Aguirre (@shespolished)

As nail artist Angie Aguire says, "She's worth a lot." But if you're going to have your acrylics on for a month, consider the set an investment accessory.

Heart of Gold

A post shared by Selenas NailZ LLC (@selenasnailz)

I have my eyes on this manicure for Christmas, New Year's, Valentine's Day and everything in between.

Quiet(er) Luxury

A post shared by Inspired Nail Art Studio (@inspired__nailart_studio)

Gold flakes and a little bit of glitter can go a long way. Look to this glitzy manicure for proof.

Negative Space

A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen ❤ (@thehangedit)

While this is technically a bit more pewter than gold, the metallic finish encompasses the essence of the goddess nail trend.

Treasure Chest

A post shared by Sonia Hernandez (@_.nailsbysoniaa._)

Amazon is a trove of three-dimensional appliqués. Grab some loose pearls, chunky statement emblems, and gold strands to make each nail stand out.

Stiletto Shaped

A post shared by GEL X SPECIALIST | BELL GARDENS CA (@thenailmuse.co)

Playing with color is one way to make this trend your own. Typically, you'll see gemstone hues associated with the gold-heavy look, but swap those regal hues out for pastels and you're left with a softer energy.

