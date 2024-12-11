Katie Holmes Tames the Underrated Animal Print Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing This Winter

Tiger is the new leopard.

katie holmes wears a black lace top and matching blazer on the red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Since the phrase "mob wife" was first uttered in early 2024, leopard print has been having a massive moment. The ever-trendy motif reached astronomic levels of popularity and almost a year later it has effectively taken over my closet.

But while fashion girlies were stocking up on spots (I just ordered these Reformation boots, if you're interested), high-end designers were quietly releasing a new animal print for the masses. This season's collections—while still very much leopard forward—also feature a considerable amount of tiger stripes.

Katie Holmes is among the early adapters of this rising trend, having worn a silk slip skirt in the tropical print just last night. On Dec. 9, the Our Town star was photographed at an exclusive dinner in NYC, hosted by Theory and her Broadway co-star Zoey Deutch. Naturally, she wore a simple, black fitted turtleneck from the brand—a choice that effectively tamed her statement skirt. (You can shop her exact style here, for $93.)

katie holmes wears a black turtleneck and tiger print slip skirt at theory dinner with zoey deutch

Katie Holmes poses with Zoey Deutch and her stylist Brie Welch.

(Image credit: Theory)

Mock Neck Top in Rib Knit Viscose
Theory Mock Neck Top in Rib Knit Viscose

Ardith - Tiger Patchwork Black
Rixo Ardith Silk Midi Skirt

Beyond her glass of white wine, Holmes selected all-black accessories that balanced out her statement piece perfectly. She wore knee-high patent leather boots and a top-handle calf hair bag also from the brand. The final sartorial note came in the form of dangling gold earrings.

katie holmes wears a black turtleneck and tiger print slip skirt at theory dinner with zoey deutch

The actor styled her tiger print skirt simply with a Theory turtleneck and patent leather boots.

(Image credit: Theory)

Richy Heeled Boots
Nine West Richy Heeled Boots

Puffed Faux Fur Satchel
Kate Spade Puffed Faux Fur Satchel

Though I love spots as much as the next fashion editor, I think there's an important message here: In a world of leopard print, be a tiger.

Shop Tiger Print Staples Inspired By Katie Holmes

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation Dusk Knit Top

Aelfric Eden Detachable Leopard Print Hat Cropped Coat
Aelfric Eden Detachable Tiger Print Hood Cropped Coat

Polline Pump - Ocelot
Ulla Johnson Polline Pump

Nicole Silk Chiffon Dress
Retrofête Nicole Silk Chiffon Dress

East West Mimi - Zebra
Parker Thatch East West Mimi

Stella Mccartney Tiger Fluid Jersey Turtleneck
Stella Mccartney Tiger Fluid Jersey Turtleneck

Faun Mini Dress
De La Vali Faun Mini Dress

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸