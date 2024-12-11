Katie Holmes Tames the Underrated Animal Print Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing This Winter
Tiger is the new leopard.
Since the phrase "mob wife" was first uttered in early 2024, leopard print has been having a massive moment. The ever-trendy motif reached astronomic levels of popularity and almost a year later it has effectively taken over my closet.
But while fashion girlies were stocking up on spots (I just ordered these Reformation boots, if you're interested), high-end designers were quietly releasing a new animal print for the masses. This season's collections—while still very much leopard forward—also feature a considerable amount of tiger stripes.
Katie Holmes is among the early adapters of this rising trend, having worn a silk slip skirt in the tropical print just last night. On Dec. 9, the Our Town star was photographed at an exclusive dinner in NYC, hosted by Theory and her Broadway co-star Zoey Deutch. Naturally, she wore a simple, black fitted turtleneck from the brand—a choice that effectively tamed her statement skirt. (You can shop her exact style here, for $93.)
Beyond her glass of white wine, Holmes selected all-black accessories that balanced out her statement piece perfectly. She wore knee-high patent leather boots and a top-handle calf hair bag also from the brand. The final sartorial note came in the form of dangling gold earrings.
Though I love spots as much as the next fashion editor, I think there's an important message here: In a world of leopard print, be a tiger.
Shop Tiger Print Staples Inspired By Katie Holmes
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Taylor Swift's Beloved Red Lipstick Is Finally Back in Stock
It's been a long time coming.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
I Move Up a Tax Bracket Every Time I Wear This Opulent Manicure
Bonus: you can achieve the look with $15 press-on nails.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Birkin Bags, Ranked
The Hermès style was her most reliable co-star in 2024.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Updates Her "Rich Girl Uniform" With a Preppy Striped Cardigan and $119 Bag
She channeled that "just accepted to Chilton" energy.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Match in Gold Gowns on the Red Carpet for the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Premiere
Like mother, like daughter.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Confirms a Winter-Proof Bermuda Shorts Trend Is Coming
The street style icon never lets weather limit her freedom.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Takes On Winter's Most Timeless Coat Trend in a Massive Black Puffer
When in Boston!
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Expands Her Revenge Dress Collection in a Backless Sequin Cut-Out Gown
She went backless in a cut-out sequin dress.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a $4,995 Take on the Shearling Coat Trend and $60 Velvet Pants
She's never looked cozier.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kim Kardashian’s Vintage-Inspired Skims x North Face Collab Features $1,200 Ski Sets in Their Signature Neutrals
Would you wear lingerie-coded gear on the slopes?
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Matches Her Custom Alaïa Dress to Her Signature White Pedicure
Pearly white toes are her favorite accessory.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published