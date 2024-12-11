Since the phrase "mob wife" was first uttered in early 2024, leopard print has been having a massive moment. The ever-trendy motif reached astronomic levels of popularity and almost a year later it has effectively taken over my closet.

But while fashion girlies were stocking up on spots (I just ordered these Reformation boots, if you're interested), high-end designers were quietly releasing a new animal print for the masses. This season's collections—while still very much leopard forward—also feature a considerable amount of tiger stripes.

Katie Holmes is among the early adapters of this rising trend, having worn a silk slip skirt in the tropical print just last night. On Dec. 9, the Our Town star was photographed at an exclusive dinner in NYC, hosted by Theory and her Broadway co-star Zoey Deutch. Naturally, she wore a simple, black fitted turtleneck from the brand—a choice that effectively tamed her statement skirt. (You can shop her exact style here, for $93.)

Katie Holmes poses with Zoey Deutch and her stylist Brie Welch. (Image credit: Theory)

Theory Mock Neck Top in Rib Knit Viscose $92.81 at Theory

Rixo Ardith Silk Midi Skirt $295 at Rixo

Beyond her glass of white wine, Holmes selected all-black accessories that balanced out her statement piece perfectly. She wore knee-high patent leather boots and a top-handle calf hair bag also from the brand. The final sartorial note came in the form of dangling gold earrings.

The actor styled her tiger print skirt simply with a Theory turtleneck and patent leather boots. (Image credit: Theory)

Kate Spade Puffed Faux Fur Satchel $278 at Kate Spade

Though I love spots as much as the next fashion editor, I think there's an important message here: In a world of leopard print, be a tiger.

