Taylor Swift's All-Time Favorite Pat McGrath Red Lipstick Is Finally Back in Stock
This formula is worth the wait.
Taylor Swift's favorite red lipstick is a subject of endless fascination. And, until recently, disappointment for fans who wanted to cop her exact shade of smudge-proof red. (It's me, hi.)
Swift has been wearing and singing about her "red lip, classic" for over a decade. After Dame Pat McGrath came forward in 2022 on the set of the Bejeweled music video as the creator of Swift's go-to red lipstick—Pat McGrath LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4—the shade flew out of stock. Then, at least for the general public, it stayed MIA for nearly two years. Swift's makeup artist Lorrie Turk appeared to have an endless supply for the singer's various red carpets and her 149 performances on the Eras Tour, where Swift powered through her 55-song setlist from start to finish without a hint of her lipstick flaking or fading. Shoppers, however, were left refreshing Sephora like it was Ticketmaster, waiting for a restock.
Now that the Eras Tour is over and Swift is taking a well-earned break, she's leaving fans with a souvenir. Her favorite red lipstick by Pat McGrath is finally back in stock today at Sephora and at the makeup artist's online store. It's been a long time coming.
For $34, or roughly three of Swift's favorite Red-era Starbucks grande caramel lattes in today's currency, Pat McGrath is offering the same weightless, transfer-proof formula Swift has worn near-daily for years. Her preferred shade, Elson 4, is described as a "vivid blue red." It's so stark, it can be seen all the way across a stadium. (I would know; I saw it in action when I reported on Swift's new Reputation outfit earlier this fall.)
According to press materials from the brand shared with me before today's back-in-stock reveal, it's the "most-requested" shade in the history of Pat McGrath. That shouldn't surprise anyone with a degree in Swiftology. Taylor Swift and her red lipstick are one of the most treasured love stories in her oeuvre. Swift has worn this bright red shade everywhere from Arrowhead Stadium for Chiefs game day to the Grammy Awards to collect her record-breaking trophies. Reporting on Swift more than 20 times this year alone, I can't think of a single when the formula appeared to feather or smudge. That includes the Eras Tour rain show I witnessed this year in Miami (and last year in Foxborough, Massachusetts).
Taylor Swift's favorite red lipstick has changed with each era. Before she found Pat McGrath's 12-hour longwear formula, she was rumored to wear NARS Dragon Girl or MAC's Ruby Woo. Earlier this year, Swift's makeup artist revealed the star also gravitates toward a cinnamon-toned NARS lipstick called Morocco—which she then wore to the 2024 VMAs.
Pat McGrath's, however, is the definitive red lipstick of Swift's Eras Tour era. Long live her classic shade.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Katie Holmes Tames an Underrated Animal Print Trend
Tiger is the new leopard.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
I Move Up a Tax Bracket Every Time I Wear This Opulent Manicure
Bonus: you can achieve the look with $15 press-on nails.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Birkin Bags, Ranked
The Hermès style was her most reliable co-star in 2024.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Tatcha’s Brightening Collection Gives a Meghan Markle-Level Glow in Just a Week
Tatcha’s newest launches make it easy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Taylor Swift Matches Her Blinding Cheekbone Highlighter to Her Bejeweled Bag and Choker
Best believe she's still bejeweled.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Cyber Monday's Best Tom Ford Fragrance Deals Let You Smell Just Like Taylor Swift
Her favorite scent and her favorite lipstick are both on sale.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Favorite "Cozy and Inviting" Candle Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
For the record, her favorite fragrances are on a rare Cyber Monday sale.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Why the Eternally "Popular" French Manicure Is So Perfect for Ariana Grande in 'Wicked'
Glinda couldn't wear anything else.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hair Pins for a Flawless French Twist Are Under $20 for Black Friday
Vintage hair pins are less than $20 right now.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Takes the Boyfriend Blush Trend Out to Dinner With Matching Coral Lipstick and Eyeshadow
With coral lipstick and eyeshadow to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Drops a Cinnamon Roll Rhode Lip Tint Inspired By Her "Insane" Recipe
The flavor is "insane."
By Hanna Lustig Published