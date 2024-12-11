Taylor Swift's favorite red lipstick is a subject of endless fascination. And, until recently, disappointment for fans who wanted to cop her exact shade of smudge-proof red. (It's me, hi.)

Swift has been wearing and singing about her "red lip, classic" for over a decade. After Dame Pat McGrath came forward in 2022 on the set of the Bejeweled music video as the creator of Swift's go-to red lipstick—Pat McGrath LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4—the shade flew out of stock. Then, at least for the general public, it stayed MIA for nearly two years. Swift's makeup artist Lorrie Turk appeared to have an endless supply for the singer's various red carpets and her 149 performances on the Eras Tour, where Swift powered through her 55-song setlist from start to finish without a hint of her lipstick flaking or fading. Shoppers, however, were left refreshing Sephora like it was Ticketmaster, waiting for a restock.

Now that the Eras Tour is over and Swift is taking a well-earned break, she's leaving fans with a souvenir. Her favorite red lipstick by Pat McGrath is finally back in stock today at Sephora and at the makeup artist's online store. It's been a long time coming.

Taylor Swift wore Pat McGrath's Liquilust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4, a red with blue undertones, for every performance on the Eras Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pat McGrath Liquilust: Legendary Wear Lipstick in Elson 4 $34 at Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Liquilust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick $34 at Sephora

For $34, or roughly three of Swift's favorite Red-era Starbucks grande caramel lattes in today's currency, Pat McGrath is offering the same weightless, transfer-proof formula Swift has worn near-daily for years. Her preferred shade, Elson 4, is described as a "vivid blue red." It's so stark, it can be seen all the way across a stadium. (I would know; I saw it in action when I reported on Swift's new Reputation outfit earlier this fall.)

According to press materials from the brand shared with me before today's back-in-stock reveal, it's the "most-requested" shade in the history of Pat McGrath. That shouldn't surprise anyone with a degree in Swiftology. Taylor Swift and her red lipstick are one of the most treasured love stories in her oeuvre. Swift has worn this bright red shade everywhere from Arrowhead Stadium for Chiefs game day to the Grammy Awards to collect her record-breaking trophies. Reporting on Swift more than 20 times this year alone, I can't think of a single when the formula appeared to feather or smudge. That includes the Eras Tour rain show I witnessed this year in Miami (and last year in Foxborough, Massachusetts).

Swift has worn her favorite red lipstick offstage as well, including to Chiefs games this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's favorite red lipstick has changed with each era. Before she found Pat McGrath's 12-hour longwear formula, she was rumored to wear NARS Dragon Girl or MAC's Ruby Woo. Earlier this year, Swift's makeup artist revealed the star also gravitates toward a cinnamon-toned NARS lipstick called Morocco—which she then wore to the 2024 VMAs.

Pat McGrath's, however, is the definitive red lipstick of Swift's Eras Tour era. Long live her classic shade.

Swift's go-to red lipstick is non-drying and lasts for twelve hours of continuous wear. (Image credit: Getty Images)