Princess Kate is So Good at Her Job and So Famous That She “Feels Probably Quite Lonely,” Royal Expert Says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales is surrounded by people at almost all times—whether at work, at home with her husband and three children, or out in public, with hordes of people clamoring to see her. But, surrounded by people though she may well be, a royal expert said that Kate may be heading into a more isolated time within the Firm, and is heading into “uncharted waters” after being left in a “lonely position.”

In fact, it’s Kate’s “incredible success” in her work—work she is tirelessly undertaking, having taken on more duties than ever since Her late Majesty passed away in September 2022—and her popularity that has caused her to forge her own unique place within the Firm, a level of popularity that few members of the royal family can relate to.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think in some ways, Kate feels probably quite lonely,” royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop said, per The Daily Express . “She’s left the category of a lone ranger or rich girl from her home county and has become this sort of stratospherically famous, influential individual, and I think that’s probably quite a lonely position. Which is why she’s lucky she’s got a good relationship with her mother and a very good one with her sister.”

Dunlop added that, though in some aspects Kate was “an outsider,” that she has become an “incredibly successful import into the royal family.” Now 41, Kate has already outlived the previous Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, by five years; Diana died tragically at 36 in a car crash in Paris. Because of this, Dunlop said, Kate has merged into “uncharted” territory.

(Image credit: Getty)

“She [Diana] had died before she got to Kate’s age,” she said. “They [the monarchy] haven’t had a Kate. Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history, and I think that’s worth bearing in mind. The future Queen Consort’s role is an incredibly influential one, and this is all about soft power.”

As the old adage says, it’s often lonely at the top.