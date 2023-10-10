Princess Kate is So Good at Her Job and So Famous That She “Feels Probably Quite Lonely,” Royal Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Princess of Wales is surrounded by people at almost all times—whether at work, at home with her husband and three children, or out in public, with hordes of people clamoring to see her. But, surrounded by people though she may well be, a royal expert said that Kate may be heading into a more isolated time within the Firm, and is heading into “uncharted waters” after being left in a “lonely position.”
In fact, it’s Kate’s “incredible success” in her work—work she is tirelessly undertaking, having taken on more duties than ever since Her late Majesty passed away in September 2022—and her popularity that has caused her to forge her own unique place within the Firm, a level of popularity that few members of the royal family can relate to.
“I think in some ways, Kate feels probably quite lonely,” royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop said, per The Daily Express. “She’s left the category of a lone ranger or rich girl from her home county and has become this sort of stratospherically famous, influential individual, and I think that’s probably quite a lonely position. Which is why she’s lucky she’s got a good relationship with her mother and a very good one with her sister.”
Dunlop added that, though in some aspects Kate was “an outsider,” that she has become an “incredibly successful import into the royal family.” Now 41, Kate has already outlived the previous Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, by five years; Diana died tragically at 36 in a car crash in Paris. Because of this, Dunlop said, Kate has merged into “uncharted” territory.
“She [Diana] had died before she got to Kate’s age,” she said. “They [the monarchy] haven’t had a Kate. Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history, and I think that’s worth bearing in mind. The future Queen Consort’s role is an incredibly influential one, and this is all about soft power.”
As the old adage says, it’s often lonely at the top.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton Morgan Says It’s Relieving to Embrace Her "Salty" Hair
Here's why she let her gray hair grow.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
It Seems King Charles Is into Hot Goss Just Like The Rest of Us
Interestingly, his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, apparently was as well.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
My Favorite Picks from Sustainable Brand Merit Beauty
Products that look good and support skin health, too.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Royal Expert Says Princess Catherine Often Pays “Subtle Tribute” to Princess Diana Through Her Fashion Choices—But Puts Her Own Spin on It
“I don’t think they set out to be compared, if those comparisons are made.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Be Prepared for Prince William to “Shake Things Up” When He is King, Former Royal Butler Says
He is already making waves as Prince of Wales.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Catherine’s Absence from the Earthshot Prize Awards This Year Will Leave Prince William “Kicking Himself,” Royal Expert Says
Jennie Bond calls the Princess of Wales’ choice to stay home “absolutely the right decision.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Reportedly “Very Jealous” that Prince William and Princess Catherine Are “Stealing His Limelight,” Royal Author Says
“He’s worked out a deal now, whereby Wiliam and Kate can have an allotted percentage of the limelight.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be in NYC This Week to Discuss Mental Wellness—as the Prince and Princess of Wales Host an Event on the Same Topic, on the Same Day, Across the Pond
This is Harry and Meghan’s first return to New York City since their “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” in May.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry’s Cheeky Wedding Reception Gift to New Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton Was Seriously Risqué
Thankfully, Kate has a sense of humor, or the gag would have flopped entirely.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate’s Style Shift to Pantsuits is a Nod to Her Late Mother-in-Law, Princess Diana
“It marks a new era in her royal life.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate’s Business Casual Look from Today is Affordable Yet Chic
The blazer is just $46!
By Rachel Burchfield