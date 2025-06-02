Much has been written about Kate Middleton's parenting skills, including the "central values" she refuses to compromise on while raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Alongside husband Prince William, Princess Kate reportedly realizes that any parenting decisions she makes are "absolutely critical" to the crown. And according to one royal expert, the Princess of Wales is accomplished at managing her hectic workload, as well as her responsibilities as a parent.

Speaking to Fox News, British royal expert Hilary Fordwich said of Princess Kate, "Her emphasis on a ruthless discipline in her regimented daily routine and commitment to self-improvement has helped her." Fordwich continued, "She divides her time meticulously between parenting, supporting the heir to the throne, and her royal duties, and manages to fit in an intense workout regime."

The royal expert further explained, "Regarding her three children, she can combine tradition with a modern, more middle-class approach to family. This, on top of her dedication to duty, is seen as essential for the monarchy's relevance and continuity."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As reported by the outlet, former Buckingham Palace communications chief Simon Lewis weighed in, saying, "She's very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor."

Following her cancer diagnosis in early 2024, Princess Kate retreated from public life while she underwent chemotherapy. After returning to the royal spotlight in early 2025, experts suggested that the Princess of Wales was "rewriting the royal playbook."

(Image credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images))

Royal commentator and expert Emily Andrews wrote for The Sun , "At the heart of this is the steel of the Princess of Wales, which may come as a surprise to some." Andrews continued, "Kate, at times, may look like a fragile wallflower, but the former Miss Middleton is made of tough stuff."

Elaborating on the challenges Princess Kate had already overcome, Andrews wrote, "Although she has borne the physical brunt of surgery and then chemotherapy, she has remained stoic, positive and always putting William...and their children...first."