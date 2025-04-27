Why Princess Kate Will "Never" Try to "Outshine" Prince William, But She's "Hugely Influential" Behind Closed Doors

Kate Middleton and Prince William are one of the British Royal Family's most beloved couples. According to royal experts, Kate and William both play very different roles in ensuring they can meet the official demands placed upon them, while also raising a family together.

In a profile of Prince William in The London Times, royal experts have suggested that Princess Kate knows exactly how to support her husband without stealing the spotlight from him. Royal biographer Penny Junor told the outlet, "She's never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen."

Sources told the publication that, despite playing a supporting role to the future king, Kate is "hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making, and they approach it as a team." The source continued, "Like the late Queen and Prince Philip, and The King and Queen [Camilla], they're a good double act."

The London Times also reported that Princess Kate ensures Prince William is able to balance his busy work duties with their family life. According to the outlet, Kate is very good at "acting as a gatekeeper to ensure that William can do his work while also finding time to be a hands-on father, and that everyone understands that this is the deal."

"They're a good double act." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, some royal experts have suggested that Princess Kate is really the "star of the Royal Family," even if it's her job to work within Prince William's shadow. "It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! in March. "Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement."

Kate is "hugely influential behind the scenes." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having taken a break from royal life in 2024 while she underwent chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales was welcomed back by royal fans in early 2025. "The welcome she's getting wherever she goes must make her realize that she is the star of the Royal Family," Bond told the outlet.