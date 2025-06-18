Royal Sources Suggest Kate Middleton Might Never "Recover Fully," But a "Major Shift" Is Coming as She Plans Future With Prince William
"For her, less is actually more," a royal biographer explained.
Kate Middleton and Prince William faced a plethora of challenges throughout 2024, and now the couple is preparing for some huge changes, according to royal experts. In September 2024, Princess Kate revealed she'd completed chemotherapy, following a cancer diagnosis. Amid Kate's Royal Ascot cancellation on June 18, a new report suggests that the Princess of Wales is heavily aware of her health as she looks to the future.
"There are some major shifts coming behind the scenes," a friend of the couple told People. The changes include "building a trusted team of top advisers" as they move towards their future roles as king and queen, the outlet explained. "They are really finessing what works and what doesn't," the royal friend noted.
Meanwhile, a royal source suggested that Kate's cancer diagnosis and treatment being so public made an impact on the princess. "She has not been able to have the privacy that a person who faces this kind of illness is normally afforded," a royal source told People. A family friend elaborated, telling the outlet, "I don't think you ever recover fully from what Kate has had to endure this last year. She has always been a huge asset to the Royal Family, but even more so now."
King Charles's biographer, Catherine Mayer, also shared their perspective on Princess Kate's journey, telling the outlet, "She was already the only working royal left with any special pulling power. Now her scarcity means that it has risen." Celebrating the Princess of Wales as an important asset, Mayer explained, "She is the one who generates excitement. For her, less is actually more."
Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith also spoke to the publication, sharing her belief that Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour appearance sent a strong message to royal fans. "She projected the confidence of someone who has enthusiastically reconnected with her public duties," the biographer explained.
Even though Princess Kate was forced to miss Royal Ascot on June 18, it's clear that she is creating an exciting plan for the future alongside Prince William.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.