Meghan Markle Reportedly in Talks to Move ‘Archetypes’ Podcast to Spotify Rival After Deal Collapses

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle might not be done podcasting, even after her and Prince Harry’s multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify collapsed this year. OK reports that Meghan might relaunch her well-received podcast, “Archetypes,” and do so on Audible, an Amazon-owned platform that is a rival of Spotify’s.
The outlet reports that Harry and Meghan’s potential deal with Audible “could be worth millions,” and that, though their Spotify deal ultimately didn’t work, “Audible’s audience could be interested in the American royals.”
“Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching, and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multimedia platforms,” a source said. “Expect them to come out swinging in the new year.”
Per The Daily Express, Harry and Meghan’s business advisors are in touch with Audible, and the outlet reports that Meghan’s new team at talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) is “closely involved” in talks about the deal. “The couple already has strong ties to the subscription service,” the outlet writes, as Spare—Harry’s memoir which he narrates himself on audiobook—is “currently being offered to listeners for free as part of a promotional deal.” This was set up by Harry’s publishers at Penguin Random House, and Audible execs are said to be “delighted” with the uptick in new customers and “very interested” in pursuing a long-term deal with the couple.
President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama themselves have a $30 million multi-year deal that guarantees Audible first refusal on all their future book and podcast projects. “If agreement is reached with the Sussexes, it will be a deal structured in a very similar way,” a source speaking to The Daily Express said. “They would be obliged to offer any audio projects to Audible first but would then be completely free to market them elsewhere if rejected. It’s the sort of deal some elite moviemakers enjoy with major film studios. Importantly for Harry and Meghan, it would more than wipe out the monetary hit they took when Spotify pulled the plug and offer them a growing platform where Meghan can make good her vow to continue her podcast.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Debate Publicly About What They’re Having for Dinner—and Who’s in Charge of Cooking It
The couple and their three kids are shockingly normal when at home at Adelaide Cottage.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Zendaya Takes on the Pantsuit Trend in Vivienne Westwood Corset
Her stylist, Law Roach, shared the stunning look on Instagram.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Washington, D.C. Home Jackie Kennedy Lived in After JFK’s Assassination is Up for Auction
The Georgetown home was listed for $26.5 million earlier this year.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Shares That “Being a Mom is the Most Important Thing in My Entire Life” at Archewell’s First In-Person Event Yesterday
Panel moderator Carson Daly called Meghan “a kick-ass woman” while onstage with her.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle's Political Ambitions Could Prove Really Thorny for Her Personal Life and Career, Expert Says
Still, nobody goes into politics 'cause it's easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate No Longer Wants to Help Reconcile William and Harry, Claims Paul Burrell
He thinks the rift is too wide at this point.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles is Still “Subtly Punishing” Prince Harry for ‘Spare,’ Royal Author Says
Duncan Larcombe said Harry is having to “jump through hoops” to talk to his father.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Let’s Settle This Once and For All: Prince Harry Wanted to Leave the Royal Family Long Before He Even Met Meghan Markle
The displaced blame—and especially the gross term “Megxit”—needs to stop.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Inside Meghan Markle’s “Hollywood Reinvention”—and What Matters Most to Her Professionally in Her Next Chapter
We’re likely on the cusp of a new Meghan era.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be in NYC This Week to Discuss Mental Wellness—as the Prince and Princess of Wales Host an Event on the Same Topic, on the Same Day, Across the Pond
This is Harry and Meghan’s first return to New York City since their “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” in May.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why Meghan Markle Should Wait to Release a Memoir, According to One PR Expert
It's not the right time, says Edward Coram-James.
By Iris Goldsztajn