Meghan Markle Reportedly in Talks to Move ‘Archetypes’ Podcast to Spotify Rival After Deal Collapses

(Image credit: Getty)
Meghan Markle might not be done podcasting, even after her and Prince Harry’s multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify collapsed this year. OK reports that Meghan might relaunch her well-received podcast, “Archetypes,” and do so on Audible, an Amazon-owned platform that is a rival of Spotify’s.

The outlet reports that Harry and Meghan’s potential deal with Audible “could be worth millions,” and that, though their Spotify deal ultimately didn’t work, “Audible’s audience could be interested in the American royals.”

Meghan Markle at the Archewell Foundation's mental health summit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching, and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multimedia platforms,” a source said. “Expect them to come out swinging in the new year.”

Per The Daily Express, Harry and Meghan’s business advisors are in touch with Audible, and the outlet reports that Meghan’s new team at talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) is “closely involved” in talks about the deal. “The couple already has strong ties to the subscription service,” the outlet writes, as Spare—Harry’s memoir which he narrates himself on audiobook—is “currently being offered to listeners for free as part of a promotional deal.” This was set up by Harry’s publishers at Penguin Random House, and Audible execs are said to be “delighted” with the uptick in new customers and “very interested” in pursuing a long-term deal with the couple. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games

(Image credit: Getty Images)

President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama themselves have a $30 million multi-year deal that guarantees Audible first refusal on all their future book and podcast projects. “If agreement is reached with the Sussexes, it will be a deal structured in a very similar way,” a source speaking to The Daily Express said. “They would be obliged to offer any audio projects to Audible first but would then be completely free to market them elsewhere if rejected. It’s the sort of deal some elite moviemakers enjoy with major film studios. Importantly for Harry and Meghan, it would more than wipe out the monetary hit they took when Spotify pulled the plug and offer them a growing platform where Meghan can make good her vow to continue her podcast.”

