Prince William Used an Extremely Common Fake Name to Hide His Identity in College
A new book has revealed the pseudonym the Prince of Wales used to avoid media attention.
A new book is revealing the extremely common name Prince William used while in college to avoid the media.
In the new book Catherine, The Princess of Wales, author Robert Jobson writes that the Prince of Wales used the pseudonym "Steve" to, as the Daily Mail reports, "avoid the attention of the media and experience som normality during his studies."
According to Jobson, the "media" reportedly "struck a deal" with senior members of the royal family in order to give Prince William "privacy for the duration" of his time at St. Andrews University in Scotland.
Prince William did, however, "consent to some photos and interaction," including photos taken on his first day at school in September 2001.
"Among friends, he decided to use the pseudonym 'Steve' in a bizarre attempt to stay under the radar," Jobson writes, adding that the Prince of Wales did officially register for school under the name "William Wales."
Jobson went on to write that Prince William avoided people while at school who "just wanted to know him because of his background."
"People who try to take advantage of me and get a piece of me, I spot it quickly and soon go off them," Jobson claims William said at one point. "I'm not stupid."
According to the author, "Steve" was not the only fake name the Prince of Wales used while in school to hide his identity and avoid the intense media scrutiny that has historically befallen the monarchy.
"For weekends and holidays, he'd often whisk Catherine off to Highgrove or Sandringham or to a cottage on the Balmoral Estate," Jobson wrote. "Occasionally they checked into hotels, using the names Mr. and Mrs. Smith—which doubtless fooled no one."
As the Daily Mail reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales also used the fake names Martin and Rosemary Middleton when checking into hotels after they rekindled their romance in the wake of their brief split.
And in 2011, after the pair married, their royal aids and security teams reportedly used the names "Danny Collins" and "Daphne Clark" to refer to the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the initials "DC" used as a reference to their new royal titles.
