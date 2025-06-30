The Brilliant Response Prince William Gave When a Young Fan Asked Him If "Prince William Was Going to Come" Over
The little boy had no idea who he was talking to.
Prince William is known for interacting with royal fans in some of the most unexpected ways. For instance, the Prince of Wales made his TikTok debut to apologize for making a student late to class, and told another fan, "I'm going to get you in trouble" at an official engagement. As well as making brilliant jokes about other members of the Royal Family, William also has a sense of humor when younger fans fail to recognize him.
On May 7, 2023, Prince William met with royal fans during a walkabout near Windsor Castle, ahead of King Charles's Coronation Concert. In a viral video shared on Instagram, the Prince of Wales can be seen bending down to speak with a young boy who has been waiting to meet him. However, the young fan doesn't realize that he's speaking to the actual Prince William.
"How long until William is going to come?" the boy asked. Rather than pointing out the fan's error, the Prince of Wales gestured to the side and said, "I don't know. I don't know where he is. Have you seen him yet?" When the boy responded, "No," Prince William continued the joke, asking, "Where do you think he is?"
The young fan pointed and said, "That way," and Prince William seemingly confirmed the boy's theory. "He might come along in a minute," the Prince of Wales said. As the joke continued, William asked the royal fan, "Do you know what my name is?" Unfortunately, the boy seemingly had no idea, asking, "The government?" William couldn't contain his laughter and replied, "No, I'm not the government. I look like the government, do I?"
Finally, the Prince of Wales said, "My name's William, too." In shock, the young boy asked, "You're Prince William?" They then shook hands, and the fan turned around and shouted, "That's Prince William, mommy!"
Basically, one young royal fan will never forget the moment they met Prince William in Windsor, particularly as they initially didn't realize who he was.
