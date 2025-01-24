Princess Diana Had a "Secret" Trick to "Avoid Wearing Tights" Around the Royals
Rules be damned.
For anyone who's wondered how Princess Diana managed to look effortlessly polished while subtly bending royal protocols, here's a fascinating tidbit from behind the palace walls. Diana, who loved to wear a skirt suit or short dress, had a clever way of avoiding those stuffy royal tights that were practically mandatory for royal women in the '80s.
According to the late princess's longtime dance instructor, Anne Allan, Diana had a clever way of getting out of wearing stockings. In her memoir Dancing With Diana, Allan wrote that she was in Rome during the same time as the princess in 1985, and upon the royal's return to London, Diana was showing off quite the glow.
"She looked quite tanned, although this was hard to gauge; she had told me her secret of using tanning oil on her legs to avoid wearing tights whenever possible," the dance pro wrote.
Although it's a small detail, it reveals so much about Diana's subtle rebellion against restrictive royal fashion rules. Instead of suffering in uncomfortable pantyhose during warm weather, Princess Diana discovered that a strategic application of bronzer could create the perfect illusion of proper hosiery. It was rebellious whilst not being too rebellious.
Aside from Diana's self-tan hack, Allan shared plenty of other royal tidbits in her memoir, including the hilarious story of how Princess Diana snuck backstage to watch a show featuring a dancer dressed like baby Prince William. The author also shared how the late princess would confide in her during their weekly dance lessons, which lasted for nine years.
Allan was one of the few people who knew about Princess Diana's eating disorder, and the princess also told the dance teacher about her marital troubles with Prince Charles. “I just can’t seem to do anything right when it comes to my husband. I do love him so much and want him to be proud of me, but I don’t think he feels the same way," she told Allan during one lesson.
On a lighter note, the choreographer also shared how she once met Queen Elizabeth at a royal garden party in her memoir. Allan described the late monarch's eyes as being "a charismatic blue" and wrote how she remembered "marveling at her porcelain skin." Seems like someone wasn't clued into Diana's tanning trick.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Drew Barrymore Talks Turning 50, Is Excited to Do "Some Real Middle-Aged Woman Sh*t"
"I would like to live the second half of my life like the B side of a record, not the same way as the A side."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Would "Very Much Approve" of One Change Prince William Has Made Within Royal Family
The Prince of Wales is following in his late grandmother's footsteps.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Dua Lipa's Maximalist Airport Outfit Pairs a Sleeping Bag Trench and Puma Sneakers with a Chanel Hobo Bag and a Tricked-Out Birkin
The pop star flew in carrying not one but two designer bags.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Prince Harry Secures "Unequivocal Apology" for Princess Diana and 8-Figure Damages in Tabloid Court Case
"She would be incredibly touched...and rightly proud," Diana's brother said of Harry's win.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Dance With Prince Charles Was "Not as Elegant" as When She Danced With John Travolta, Per Her Longtime Teacher
Diana's private dance instructor, Anne Allan, had some critiques for Charles in her memoir.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Princess Margaret Felt a "Deep Sense of Hurt and Betrayal" Because of Princess Diana
"She also made it clear to her children that she did not want them fraternizing with the enemy."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Wanted Harry and William to "Experiment" With Food Like Burgers Despite Prince Charles's "Disdain"
Eating outside the palace "didn't really sit that comfortably" with the now-King.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Could Princess Charlotte Inherit One of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Fashion Pieces?
We set the rumors straight.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Nod to Princess Diana You Might Have Missed in Meghan Markle's Netflix Trailer
The Duchess of Sussex kept one of Diana's belongings close throughout the series.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Princess Diana's "Wild Child" Nieces Were Influenced by the "Enormity of Loss" Following Her Death
"She protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Wanted Prince Harry and Prince William to Grow Up Experiencing "Life Beyond the Palace Walls"
"She wanted her two boys to be brought up in a way no other royal Princes had been."
By Amy Mackelden Published