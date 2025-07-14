How Feeling Like a "Possible Target" Forced Princess Diana to "Learn How to Handle" a Gun, as Well as Practice Abduction and Terrorism Protocols
She reportedly felt like she was in "constant danger."
During her life, Princess Diana became one of the most famous people in the world. Regularly followed by the paparazzi, the former Princess of Wales reportedly learned to protect herself from potential threats. And according to her official biographer, Diana felt a high level of fear regarding sources of danger.
In his famed book Diana: Her True Story—In Her Own Words, biographer Andrew Morton revealed (via the Daily Mail) that the princess decided to take a "dangerous" driving course, and learned how to fire a gun.
"The presence of a bodyguard was a constant reminder of the invisible veil which separated her from her family and friends," Morton wrote. "It was the awareness that she is now a possible target for an anonymous terrorist or an unknown madman." According to Morton, previous attacks on similar figures only served as "ample proof of the constant danger."
Morton shared that Diana traveled to Special Air Services in Hereford for training regarding "how to handle a potential terrorist attack or kidnapping plot," the Daily Mail reported. The techniques reportedly included Princess Diana attempting to evade having "thunderflashes" and "smoke bombs" thrown at her car.
"On another occasion she went to Lippitts Hill in Loughton, Essex, where officers from the Metropolitan Police receive weapons training," Morton explained in the book. "There she learned how to handle a .38 calibre Smith and Wesson revolver and a Hechler and Koch machine pistol."
It sounds as though Princess Diana wanted to be as prepared as possible for any dangers she might encounter in her daily life as a public figure.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.