Princess Kate Will Be the "Icing on the Cake" of Donald Trump's State Visit, Per Royal Expert

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, July 14 that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be making a state visit to the U.K. from Sept. 17 through 19. The historic trip will mark the first time a United States president has made two state visits to the U.K., as President Trump also was hosted by Queen Elizabeth during his first term in 2019. While Prince William has been called the nation's "Trump card" when it comes to relations with the United States, there's another member of the Royal Family who could be just as important.

"Catherine will be the icing on the cake for a man as vain as Donald Trump," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror. "To be seen with her will be gold dust in his eyes."

The Princess of Wales attended her first state banquet since 2023 last week when French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte visited Windsor Castle. Although the princess—who announced she was in remission from cancer in January—has made it clear she's still working out what her "new normal" is, the royal took part in all aspects of this month's French state visit versus last fall, when she only attended the daytime event to welcome the Amir of Qatar.

The Princess of Wales is seen at the state banquet during President Trump's 2019 visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald and Melania Trump are seen with The King and Queen Camilla in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate was on hand for the 2019 state banquet held in honor of President Trump's visit, wearing a ruffled white Alexander McQueen dress and her go-to tiara, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.

When it comes to this September's trip, Bond said of the Princess of Wales, "I'm sure she will be there to massage his ego in the most diplomatic, subtle and regal way." The royal expert added that Princess Anne—who showed off a surprising new hairstyle at the French state banquet—and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, will no doubt be part of the state visit.

"I'm sure that Birgitte will be on hand again when President Trump comes to the UK," Bond said. "After so many years in the Royal Family, she is well versed in the niceties of a state visit. And the Princess Royal will also have a key role, as always. She really is The King's right hand woman; his confidante, his wingwoman."