Princess Diana Was the Original Queen of the Butter Yellow Trend

If I had a dollar for every time someone mentioned "butter yellow" in the Marie Claire Slack channel in the past year, I'd be rich (or at the very least, have enough money to buy myself a nice new outfit). While the trend has continued into spring 2025 as the color of the season for everything from dresses to manicures, one member of the Royal Family was wearing it before some people in my office were even born. I was researching for an unrelated Princess Diana story this week when I noticed how many times she wore pale yellow—and while my particular coloring doesn't suit this trend, it was made for Diana and her sunny blonde hair.

The late princess favored butter yellow in both her formal and off-duty lives, wearing everything from puff-sleeved evening gowns to pastel blazers. Diana never met a yellow suit she didn't like, and often incorporated the color into her casual uniform, wearing overalls and relaxed button-up shirts in the cheerful hue.

Below, take a look back at Princess Diana's best moments in yellow—and shop similar outfits for summer 2025.

Pastel Sets

Princess Diana wearing a pale yellow blouse and matching pants standing in a doorway

Princess Diana is seen in a coordinating yellow set in 1987.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana wore an easy, breezy vacation look while on holiday in Majorca, Spain in August 1987. Her butter yellow blouse with matching trousers is an outfit that's easy to replicate these days, whether you choose a pair of linen pants or shorts to complete your matching set.

Boxy Short-Sleeved Linen Shirt
Boxy Short-Sleeved Linen Shirt

Butter yellow pants
Mango
Straight-Fit Linen Pants With Bow

100% Linen Shorts Zw Collection
Zara
100% Linen Shorts

Buttery Blazers

Princess Diana wearing a pale yellow blazer holding flowers

Princess Diana wore a pale yellow blazer to a 1987 polo match.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late princess owned numerous yellow suit jackets—often worn with a skirt—wearing them to royal charity meetings and casual polo matches alike. This summer, why not swap your usual work blazer for something more colorful?

Regular Longline Linen-Blend Blazer
COS
Regular Longline Linen-Blend Blazer

A model in a butter yellow suit
Nordstrom
Classic Fit Blazer

Double Breasted Shoulder Pad Blazer
Zara
Double Breasted Shoulder Pad Blazer

Eveningwear

Princess Diana stepping out of a car in a yellow evening dress

Diana is pictured wearing a Murray Arbeid gown in 1985.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Diana's favorite evening gowns was this pastel yellow Murray Arbeid design, and she wore it on numerous occasions, including her 1983 Australia tour and the premiere of the movie 2010—as shown above—in 1985. While a puffy, long-sleeved gown isn't necessarily the best choice for a summer event, take inspiration from Di in the form of some more lightweight alternatives.

Solid Mesh Dotted Micro Ruffle High Neck Gown
Mac Duggal
Solid Mesh Dotted Micro Ruffle High Neck Gown

a model wearing a Butter yellow dress
WAYF
X Styled by Coco! Josefina Linen Blend Dress

& Other Stories Maxi Slip Dress With Tiered Ruffle Detail and Low Tie Back in Yellow
& Other Stories
& Other Stories Maxi Slip Dress With Tiered Ruffle Detail

Denim

Princess Diana wearing yellow overalls standing in a grass field

Lady Diana Spencer mixed florals with butter yellow overalls for a polo match shortly before her wedding to Prince Charles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The photos of a young Diana Spencer at a July 1981 polo match made yellow overalls all the rage that summer. The exact aesthetic is a bit harder to track down in 2025, but try denim shortalls or wide-legged jeans in a similar hue.

A model wearing yellow shortalls
Free People
Women's Ziggy Cotton Adjustable-Straps Shortalls

yellow wide leg jeans
Veronica Beard
Taylor Cropped Wide-Leg Jean

Zw Collection High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
ZW Collection High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

