Princess Diana Was the Original Queen of the Butter Yellow Trend
From overalls to evening gowns, she was the ultimate pastel influencer.
If I had a dollar for every time someone mentioned "butter yellow" in the Marie Claire Slack channel in the past year, I'd be rich (or at the very least, have enough money to buy myself a nice new outfit). While the trend has continued into spring 2025 as the color of the season for everything from dresses to manicures, one member of the Royal Family was wearing it before some people in my office were even born. I was researching for an unrelated Princess Diana story this week when I noticed how many times she wore pale yellow—and while my particular coloring doesn't suit this trend, it was made for Diana and her sunny blonde hair.
The late princess favored butter yellow in both her formal and off-duty lives, wearing everything from puff-sleeved evening gowns to pastel blazers. Diana never met a yellow suit she didn't like, and often incorporated the color into her casual uniform, wearing overalls and relaxed button-up shirts in the cheerful hue.
Below, take a look back at Princess Diana's best moments in yellow—and shop similar outfits for summer 2025.
Pastel Sets
Diana wore an easy, breezy vacation look while on holiday in Majorca, Spain in August 1987. Her butter yellow blouse with matching trousers is an outfit that's easy to replicate these days, whether you choose a pair of linen pants or shorts to complete your matching set.
Buttery Blazers
The late princess owned numerous yellow suit jackets—often worn with a skirt—wearing them to royal charity meetings and casual polo matches alike. This summer, why not swap your usual work blazer for something more colorful?
Eveningwear
One of Diana's favorite evening gowns was this pastel yellow Murray Arbeid design, and she wore it on numerous occasions, including her 1983 Australia tour and the premiere of the movie 2010—as shown above—in 1985. While a puffy, long-sleeved gown isn't necessarily the best choice for a summer event, take inspiration from Di in the form of some more lightweight alternatives.
Denim
The photos of a young Diana Spencer at a July 1981 polo match made yellow overalls all the rage that summer. The exact aesthetic is a bit harder to track down in 2025, but try denim shortalls or wide-legged jeans in a similar hue.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
