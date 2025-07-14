Selena Gomez Backs the Elegant Sandal Trend Every Well-Dressed Celebrity Is Styling This Summer
She took a page out of a fellow beauty brand owner's book.
At this point, Selena Gomez probably requires a separate closet solely for her all-black attire. Based on this year's looks alone, her wardrobe is likely bursting at the seams with noir pieces sourced by stylist Erin Walsh from Jacquemus, Thom Browne, Saint Laurent, and Khaite (to name a few ateliers). To no surprise, this consistent color story stretches onto Gomez's shoe shelves, too.
Her newest addition? $890 T-strap sandals, courtesy of Proenza Schouler—a New York-based brand long beloved by Gomez. On July 13, she publicly wore the cable-wrapped kitten heels on the second occasion, at a dinner date with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.
Outside Giorgio Baldi (Rihanna's signature Santa Monica spot), the power couple was snapped by the paparazzi in contrasting outfits. Gomez styled her monochromatic look with the aforementioned sandals, which featured flip-flop-esque thongs, leather cables surrounding each upper, and two-inch kitten heels. She's following the leads of Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, all of whom have co-signed the kitten heel sandal trend this summer.
Blanco, on the other hand, went retro in a floral button-down, khakis, and boat shoes.
Gomez's luxe LBDs are the envy of any minimalist, but this time, she chose the staple's business-ready counterpart: a black suit set. On top, the Only Murders star layered a boat-neck blouse underneath a single-breasted blazer. Then, she slipped on flared trousers, also in black, to match.
To no surprise, Gomez's estimated $225,000 engagement ring was front and center, and appeared to be her only sparkler that evening. A black patent leather crossbody shined atop her shoulder, while its fringed top-flap closure mimicked her cable-embellished sandals.
Sure, Gomez's LBD-less look was surprising, but she's not experiencing mini dress fatigue yet. A few days prior, she celebrated Rare Beauty's new lip gloss in a Self-Portrait fit-and-flare mini dress—the black color-way, of course. She debuted the Proenza Schouler sandals at the beachside soirée, alongside an Ulla Johnson coat and $2,150 Gabriel and Co. hoop earrings.
Black-on-black might not be an obvious summer styling selection, but according to Gomez, it's a timeless one. Nearly all of her ensemble could fit in your fall, winter, or spring rotations. (Kitten-heel sandals are definitely reserved for summer.)
Shop Matching Pieces Inspired by Selena Gomez
